Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Fans are obsessing over Timothée Chalamet’s striking all-red ensemble at the Venice Film Festival.

This year’s festival began on 31 August, with a wide range of celebrities have been showcasing some of their best looks. Chalamet, who is known for some of his bold outfits, made his red carpet debut at the event for the premiere of his newest film, Bones and All, on Friday.

The 26-year-old actor wore an all-red halter jumpsuit, custom made by Haider Ackerman, that featured a cutout on the back. The sleeveless piece, which consisted of shiny and bright-red fabric, also had cutouts on the side and a scarf-like neckline.

On Twitter, many fans expressed how stunned they were by the Dune star’s look and how it defies societal stereotypes regarding what a man should wear.

“More men should take risks on the red carpet!,” one wrote.

“I love #TimotheeChalamet‘s bold fashion choices and how he’s unafraid to go against the grain. Clothes have no gender. Soft fabrics and bright colours doesn’t turn someone into the opposite gender. If someone identifies as a man and wears a dress, he’s still a man,” another added.

A third person wrote: “Timothée Chalamet is the most special, sexy man alive.. no one can forget him.”

Other people went on to make jokes about the colour of the outfit and compared Chalamet’s style to that of another celebrity.

“Lord Licorice in Greta Gerwig’s CANDYLAND,” tweeted about the outfit.

“I love it, though it does look like Timothée Chalamet has raided Liza Minnelli’s 1970s wardrobe closet!!!,” another added.

This isn’t the first time that the Call Me By Your Name star has turned heads on the red carpet. At the Oscars in March, Chalamet was praised by his fans when he arrived to the awards show shirtless in a glittery Louis Vuitton black suit jacket and pants.

Earlier this week, multiple celebrities also wore some spectacular looksat Italy’s festival, including Tessa Thompson, Cate Blanchett, and Julianne Moore. The event will also see the premiere of the highly-anticipated Don’t Worry Darling, starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, and directed by Olivia Wilde.