The 79th Venice Film Festival began in the Italian city on 31 August, attracting the great and the good from the film world.

As the world’s longest-running film festival, it regularly attracts the crème de la crème of the industry, the most anticipated new movies, as well as some exceptional red carpet looks.

This year will see the premiere of the long-awaited Don’t Worry Darling, starring Florence Pugh, Harry Styles and Gemma Chan, and directed by Olivia Wilde.

Blonde, the new Marily Monroe biopic starring Ana de Armas, is also tipped to attract the crowds, alongside Bones & All featuring Timothée Chalamet.

Cate Blanchett’s performance in Todd Field’s Tár, which follows the life of fictional composer, musician, philanthropist and conductor, Lydia Tar, earned a six-minute standing ovation on the second day of the festival.

The Oscar-winning actor wore a sleek, black, strapless jumpsuit with an explosion of brightly coloured flowers sprouting from the top of the corseted velvet bodice.

Her striking outfit, featuring vibrant red-oranges, violets and whites, was captured as she stopped for autographs on the red carpet ahead of the film's screening on Thursday – reportedly causing it to begin late.

She was joined by co-star Nina Hoss, who also drew attention in a long, sparkling trench coat.

Elsewhere at the festival, British actress Jodie Turner-Smith donned a series of impressive outfits, following the debut of White Noise on Wednesday, in which she stars alongside Adam Driver.

On the festival's opening night, Turner-Smith wore a long black, translucent Gucci dress, with jewelled detailing and red lining – and completed the look with elbow-length green gloves.

Elsewhere, Julianne Moore – who is serving as the festival's jury president this year – wore an oversized Celine tuxedo, while Tessa Thompson sported a black tulle Rodarte blazer-dress.

Here’s our pick of the best-dressed stars at Venice Film Festival 2021.

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett on the red carpet at the 2022 Venice Film Festival (Getty Images)

The Don’t Look Up star walked the red carpet in a black velvet look by Schiaparelli embellished by hand-painted flowers. The outfit was from the label’s Fall 2022 haute couture collection and designed by its creative director, Daniel Roseberry.

Tessa Thompson

Tessa Thompson on the red carpet at the 2022 Venice Film Festival (Getty Images)

The star of Passing put on a show-stopping display in a dramatic red hooded dress from the 2022 Elie Saab couture collection. The look incorporated a floor-length train, matching red tights, a Brandon Blackwood purse and Christian Louboutin pumps.

Tessa Thompson at the 2022 Venice Film Festival (Getty Images)

Thompson also wore a look from the Rodarte Fall 2022 collection. The black ensemble updated a classic blazer with layers of tulle to bring a romantic touch to traditional tailoring. The deconstructed look was finished with a pair of simple black pumps.

Julianne Moore

Julianne Moore at the 2022 Venice Film Festival (Getty Images)

Heading up the official Venice Film Festival jury, the Still Alice star wore an off-white oversized tuxedo courtesey of Celine for the official jury photocall.

Julianne Moore at the 2022 Venice Film Festival (Getty Images)

For the Tár premiere, Moore wore a black gown with a plunging neckline from Armani Privé’s 2022 Fall couture collection, adding Cartier Sixième Sens High Jewellery diamond drop earrings set in platinum and a matching diamond necklace to finish the look.

Sydney Sweeney

(Ernesto Ruscio/Getty)

The Euphoria star channelled La Dolce Vita aesthetic for her arrival at the festival, coming dressed head-to-toe in Tory Burch. Her ensemble included a silk headscarf, oversized sunglasses, a white t-shirt and shorts, with a cardigan casually draped around her shoulders.

Jodie Turner-Smith

Jodie Turner-Smith at the 2022 Venice Film Festival (Getty Images for Netflix)

The star of Queen & Slim wore a high-fashion look from Gucci’s 2023 Resort collection for this appearance. A sheer-pink lacey dress brought a delicate and feminine aesthetic, offset by a pair of lace-up thigh-high white boots with high heels and duck-egg blue latex elbow-length gloves. A diamond choker and futuristic sunglasses finished the look.

Jodie Turner-Smith at the 2022 Venice Film Festival (Getty Images for Netflix)

For the premiere of White Noise, Turner-Smith brought a more glamourous look to the red carpet, changing into a black chiffon and silk-organza gown by Gucci, complete with crystal embroidery and a velvet hem. “I really wanted to play with a silhouette that felt unique,” she said, adding that she “really wanted the colors to reflect the pan-African flag—red, black, and green— as a perfect statement about my pride in the African diaspora.”

Kelsey Merritt

Kelsey Merritt at the 2022 Venice Film Festival (Getty Images)

The Filipino model wore a floor-length pink sequin gown, with a bow detail and sparkling jewellery for her red carpet appearance.

Aimee Lou Wood

Aimee Lou Wood at the 2022 Venice Film Festival (Getty Images)

The Sex Education star wore a voluminous Patou dress with a polka-dot top and billowing black skirt for the premiere of Living.

Rocío Muñoz Morales

Festival hostess Rocio Munoz Morales at the 2022 Venice Film Festival (Getty Images)

Spanish actor and festival host Rocío Muñoz Morales wore a delicate silver flapper dress on the red carpet.

Francesca Tizzano

Francesca Tizzano at the 2022 Venice Film Festival (Getty Images for Netflix)

The actor wore a floor-length red, sleeveless tulle tiered dress on the Bardo red carpet.

Valentina Sampaio

Valentina Sampaio at the 2022 Venice Film Festival (Getty Images)

The 25-year-old Brazillian model wore an elegant one-shoulder silver dress by Armani Privé for her Venice appearance.