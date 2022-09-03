Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Timothée Chalamet cannibal romance movie receives 8-minute standing ovation at Venice Film Festival

Flesh-eating love story received rapturous response following premiere

Jacob Stolworthy
Saturday 03 September 2022 09:15
Comments
Bones and All, teaser

Timothée Chalamet‘s new movie received an almost nine-minute standing ovation at Venice Film Festival.

The actor arrived in Italy for the premiere of his second film with Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino on Friday (2 September).

Chalamet plays a cannibal in the film, which is titled Bones and All. Following its premiere, it received a rapturous response from the audience, who, according to several outlets, gave the film an 8.5 minute standing ovation.

This is the longest standing ovation so far at the 2022 festival, which began earlier this week. Previously, Cate Blanchett and director Todd Field received one for six-minutes following the premiere of their new film Tár.

Bones and All is based on a novel by Camille DeAngelis. Chalamet stars alongside Taylor Russell, with the pair playing two flesh-eating lovers who go on a road trip in 1980s America.

Recommended

Mark Rylance, André Holland and Chloë Sevigny also star, with the film reuniting Chalamet with Michael Stuhlbarg, who played his father in Call Me By Your Name.

The film will be released in the US on 23 November, with a UK release date yet to be announced.

Other films to have premiered at Venice include Bardo, the latest from Birdman director Alejandro González Iñárritu.

Olivia Wilde’s controversial Don’t Worry Darling, starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, will premiere next week.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in