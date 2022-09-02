Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mark Kermode has struck again – he’s torn a film to shreds so much that people are now considering seeing it.

The film critic shared his review for new release Blackbird, which is a passion project by Lord of the Dance creator Michael Flatley.

Flatley writes, directs and stars in the film, which he has described as “a tribute to the golden age of cinema”. However, according to Kermode: “I think a session on the golden toilet of cinema is closer.”

The film, which Kermode called “mind-bendingly terrible”, follows a retired secret agent whose past comes back to haunt him after opening a nightclub in Barbados.

Reviews of the film have seen the film branded “fabulously bad” and “oddly entertaining” – but Kermode has gone out on a limb to call Blackbird “genuinely one of the worst films I have ever seen”, telling his followers: “As we all know, I’ve seen Oversexed Rugsuckers From Mars., I’ve seen Exorcist II: The Heretic, I’ve seen Sex Lives of the Potato Men.”

Reviewing the film on podcast Kermode and Mayo's Take, Kermode said: “It’s not just bad – it’s eye-wateringly awful. There are scenes in this that Tommy Wiseau, who made The Room, would have said, ‘‘I’m sorry, that’s actually not up to snuff – we’re going to have to take that out.’ This is not cinema; this is something so staggeringly self-regarding.”

The Room is widely considered to be one of the worst films of all time.

Speaking of Flately’s acting skills, Kermode said: “I’ve seen a lot of very bad performances, but this is in a stratosphere of his own.” Kermode then told Mayo the film is not even “worth seeing for a laugh”.

Kermode’s fans are celebrating the critic’s latest rant as an all-timer.

“The film's existence is worth it just for the sake of this review, it's everything I hoped it could be,” one listener said.

Another added: “From the moment I first saw this trailer, I couldn’t wait for a Kermodian rant about it.”

Mark Kermode reviewing ‘Blackbird' on ‘Kermode and Mayo’s Take’ (YouTube)

One listener said the review is “gonna go in a highlight reel of Kermode’s top hatchet jobs, alongside Sex & the City etc.” They added: “ I was looking forward to seeing this review from Mark and was not disappointed.”

Earier this year, Kermode’s listeners rushed to see the panned disaster film Moonfallpurely due to the critic tearing it to pieces.