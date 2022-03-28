People are obsessed with Timothée Chalamet’s shirtless Oscars look

Timothée Chalamet showed up the 94th annual Academy Awards shirtless, and fans were speechless.

The Dune star bent red carpet rules by wearing just a glittery Louis Vuitton black suit jacket with lace detail, black pants, and black boots when he arrived on the carpet outside Dolby Theatre.

Chalamet attended Sunday awards ceremony to support Dune, which was nominated for 10 awards including Best Picture. The daring look is nothing new for Chalamet, who previously wore a harness to the 2019 Golden Globe Awards.

On Twitter, the actor’s latest look proved to be a hit with viewrs, with many applauding Chalamet’s unique style.

Los Angeles Times entertainment writer Amy Kaufman began the hype when she warned fans of Timothée Chalamet’s Oscars outfit. “Guys...breathe,” she wrote. “Timothée Chalamet is shirtless under his blazer.”

“Men should apologise for not being Timothée Chalamet,” tweeted one fan, while another said: “I am not the same person that I was before Timothée Chalamet’s 2022 Oscars red carpet fit.”

Someone else said: “Only Timothée Chalamet could go shirtless at the #oscars.”

Other rebellious fashion choices at Sunday evening’s Academy Awards ceremony included Kristen Stewart, who wore black shorts to the event.

