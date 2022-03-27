OSCARS 2022
The best-dressed men on the Oscars red carpet
Hollywood’s leading men are making a sartorial statement on this year’s red carpet, says Laura Hampson
Hollywood has rolled out the red carpet once more for this year’s Oscars following two years of more subdued events.
While the focus is generally on the women’s fashion and which designer has dressed which A-lister, this year the industry’s leading men have stepped up the sartorial stakes.
With Andrew Garfield and Benedict Cumberbatch nominated for awards and Jason Mamoa, Daniel Kaluuya, Rami Malek, Jacob Elordi and Jake Gyllenhaal all presenting at the ceremony, the red carpet was always bound to be a show-stopper.
To see the best-dressed overall on this year’s red carpet, click here, and for the best-dressed couples, click here.
ead on for the best-dressed men at the 2022 Academy Awards.
Timothée Chalamet
Only Timothée Chalamet could wear no shirt and still make it look chic.
Karamo Brown
Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown looked dapper in a black tux with a floral pin.
Sebastián Yatra
Colombian singer Sebastián Yatra proved that sometimes, the more pink Moschino, the better.
Jason Momoa
Game of Thrones actor, Jason Momoa paid tribute to Ukraine by wearing the colours of the Ukrainian flag in his suit pocket.
Bradley Cooper
Bradley Cooper and his mother Gloria Campano arrived on the red carpet in style.
Kodi Smit-McPhee
The Power of the Dog actor Kodi Smit-McPhee went for a baby blue Bottega Veneta suit for his Oscars look.
Rami Malek
The Best Actor winner at the 2019 Academy Awards went for an oversized look.
Sir Kenneth Branagh
Sir Kenneth Branagh looked sharp in his navy suit. He was nominated for best writer and director for the film, Belfast.
David Oyelowo
Now we know who to ask the next time we need a neon-paisley suit.
