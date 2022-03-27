Oscars 2022: The best-dressed celebrity couples

After two years of, let’s face it, rather sub-par red carpets, the 2022 awards season has brought red carpet fashion back with a vengeance.

First it was the Brit Awards, then the Baftas, but now Hollywood’s night of nights, the Academy Awards is here to leave all other red carpets in its dust.

The Oscars sees A-listers descend on Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre and celebrates the best films of the past year.

And while we love to see stars make stand-out sartorial statements on their own, there’s just something too cute about a couple arriving on the red carpet together.

Read on for the best couple red carpet looks from this year’s Oscars, and you can find the best-dressed stars by clicking here and the best-dressed men by clicking here.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

(Getty Images)

The most unexpected faces on this year’s red carpet, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker looked oh-so-chic in all black outfits.

Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash

(Getty Images)

Singer Jessica Betts and actor wife Niecy Nash made for a stunning sight with their pink and purple ensembles.

Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner

(Getty Images)

Jamie Dornan and singer wife Amelia Warner paired a simple black tux with a gold sparkly floral number, and the result was pure magic.

Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst

(Getty Images)

The Power of the Dog co-stars and in real life couple, Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst made for a striking pair.

Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter

(Getty Images)

Nominee Benedict Cumberbatch once again sported a yellow and blue pin in support of Ukraine.