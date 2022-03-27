The red carpet is back and better than ever. While we’ve already had the Brit Awards and the Baftas, the Oscars mark Hollywood’s night of nights, where A-Listers flock to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

While last year saw a cut-back version of the event due to pandemic-related restrictions, this year all the glitz and glamour we’ve come to expect from the Academy Awards has returned to this corner of Hollywood.

With Andrew Garfield, Kristen Stewart, Jessie Buckley, ​​Beyoncé and Billie Eilish all nominated for awards, and Lady Gaga, Lily James, Zoë Kravitz and Mila Kunis among the presenters, luckily, for style watchers, the fashion did not disappoint.

We chart the best looks of the night below.

Tracee Ellis Ross

(AFP via Getty Images)

Tracee Ellis Ross can do no wrong when it comes to the sartorial stakes. Case in point: This Carolina Herrera FW22 RTW look.

Lily James

(Getty Images)

Lily James channelled her inner Barbie Girl for this year’s Oscars, wearing Atelier Versace FW21 Couture.

Naomi Scott

(Getty Images)

A vision in purple, Naomi Scott wore custom Fendi Couture.

Vanessa Hudgens

(Getty Images)

Vanessa Hudgens dazzled in this sequinned custom Michael Kors Collection gown.

Laverne Cox

(Getty)

Laverne Cox went for a dramatic look with this August Getty Atelier black number.

Jamie Lee Curtis

(Getty Images)

Jamie Lee Curtis strayed from the crown in this navy floor-length dress.

Sofia Carson

(Getty Images)

We’re lusting after Sofia Carson’s Giambattista Valli FW21 Couture gown.

Maddie Ziegler

(Getty)

Dancer Maddie Ziegler wore Giambattista Valli SS22 Couture on the Oscars red carpet.