OSCARS 2022
Oscars 2022: The best-dressed stars on the red carpet from Tracee Ellis Ross to Lily James
The 94th annual Academy Awards saw the Oscars red carpet back in full swing. Laura Hampson charts the best looks of the night
The red carpet is back and better than ever. While we’ve already had the Brit Awards and the Baftas, the Oscars mark Hollywood’s night of nights, where A-Listers flock to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
While last year saw a cut-back version of the event due to pandemic-related restrictions, this year all the glitz and glamour we’ve come to expect from the Academy Awards has returned to this corner of Hollywood.
With Andrew Garfield, Kristen Stewart, Jessie Buckley, Beyoncé and Billie Eilish all nominated for awards, and Lady Gaga, Lily James, Zoë Kravitz and Mila Kunis among the presenters, luckily, for style watchers, the fashion did not disappoint.
We chart the best looks of the night below.
Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross can do no wrong when it comes to the sartorial stakes. Case in point: This Carolina Herrera FW22 RTW look.
Lily James
Lily James channelled her inner Barbie Girl for this year’s Oscars, wearing Atelier Versace FW21 Couture.
Naomi Scott
A vision in purple, Naomi Scott wore custom Fendi Couture.
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens dazzled in this sequinned custom Michael Kors Collection gown.
Laverne Cox
Laverne Cox went for a dramatic look with this August Getty Atelier black number.
Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis strayed from the crown in this navy floor-length dress.
Sofia Carson
We’re lusting after Sofia Carson’s Giambattista Valli FW21 Couture gown.
Maddie Ziegler
Dancer Maddie Ziegler wore Giambattista Valli SS22 Couture on the Oscars red carpet.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies