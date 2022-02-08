This evening, the most talented stars of British music have come together for a celebration of the industry, marking the second real-life Brit Awards ceremony since the start of the pandemic.

Taking place at London’s O2 Arena, this year’s ceremony will feature live performances from Adele, Dave and Ed Sheeran, with comedian Mo Gilligan hosting the proceedings.

Additionally, the night will see performances from Anne-Marie with KSI and Digital Farm Animals, Little Simz, Holly Humberstone, Liam Gallagher and Sam Fender.

This year’s set of nominations marks the first since the recent scrapping of gender-based awards categories.

Despite this, it also includes the biggest number of women or female-fronted acts in over a decade, suggesting that the change has not negatively impacted representation.

Some of the biggest female and female-fronted acts nominated this year include groups Little Mix, Wolf Alice and London Grammar, rappers Little Simz and Doja Cat, and singers Adele, Dua Lipa, Joy Crookes, Griff and Self Esteem.

While the night might be ostensibly all about music, the Brits is like any other red carpet event when it comes to fashion, with its guests often going the extra mile to make a sartorial statement.

This year’s highlights so far include Maya Jama in a Cher-inspired ensemble and Clara Amfo in a lemon yellow frock.

See the best dressed stars at the Brit Awards 2022 below.

Maya Jama

The broadcaster arrived in a black two-piece by Mônot that bore a striking resemblance to the black co-ord, nicknamed “the mohawk dress”, which Cher wore to the 1986 Academy Awards. The singer’s look was created by Bob Mackie. Jama’s featured a similarly jagged crop top and a long black skirt. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Clara Amfo

The radio host wore a satin yellow mini dress that featured a ruched skirt and a halter-neck on the red carpet, pairing the look with black platform stilettos from Jimmy Choo. (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Holly Humberstone

The musician arrived in a black lace look by Gucci that featured furry sleeves, floral patterns, and a corseted bodice. (Getty Images)

Ed Sheeran

The musician, who is performing at the Brits, wore an electric blue velvet suit for the occasion. (Getty Images)

Ashley Roberts

The former Pussycat Doll wore a black gown by Mônot that featured cut-outs on the bodice and a thigh-high slit. (Getty Images)

Anne-Marie

The singer wore a black leather jacket and skinny black jeans to the Brits, with just a string bralet underneath. (Getty Images)

Keep checking this page for updates...