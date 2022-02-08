Brit Awards 2022: Best dressed stars, from Maya Jama to Clara Amfo
As the UK’s annual celebration of music returns with full force, Olivia Petter rounds up the best looks of the night
This evening, the most talented stars of British music have come together for a celebration of the industry, marking the second real-life Brit Awards ceremony since the start of the pandemic.
Taking place at London’s O2 Arena, this year’s ceremony will feature live performances from Adele, Dave and Ed Sheeran, with comedian Mo Gilligan hosting the proceedings.
Additionally, the night will see performances from Anne-Marie with KSI and Digital Farm Animals, Little Simz, Holly Humberstone, Liam Gallagher and Sam Fender.
This year’s set of nominations marks the first since the recent scrapping of gender-based awards categories.
Despite this, it also includes the biggest number of women or female-fronted acts in over a decade, suggesting that the change has not negatively impacted representation.
Some of the biggest female and female-fronted acts nominated this year include groups Little Mix, Wolf Alice and London Grammar, rappers Little Simz and Doja Cat, and singers Adele, Dua Lipa, Joy Crookes, Griff and Self Esteem.
While the night might be ostensibly all about music, the Brits is like any other red carpet event when it comes to fashion, with its guests often going the extra mile to make a sartorial statement.
This year’s highlights so far include Maya Jama in a Cher-inspired ensemble and Clara Amfo in a lemon yellow frock.
See the best dressed stars at the Brit Awards 2022 below.
Maya Jama
Clara Amfo
Holly Humberstone
Ed Sheeran
Ashley Roberts
Anne-Marie
Keep checking this page for updates...
