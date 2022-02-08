Brit Awards 2022 – live: Adele to perform at O2 Arena with Ed Sheeran, Dave and Little Simz up for top prizes
The annual Brit Awards ceremony kicks off tonight (Tuesday 8 February) at its usual spot at the O2 Arena in London.
Some of the biggest names in music will be in attendance, including Ed Sheeran and Adele, as prizes are handed out and some of the nominees perform their songs live.
Fans who aren’t able to watch the event from the O2 Arena itself – including international viewers – will be able to tune in via a number of different platforms, including ITV, YouTube and social media.
As with each year, there are a number of big performances lined up for the evening. Confirmed to perform at the O2 Arena are Adele, Anne-Marie with KSI and Digital Farm Animals, Ed Sheeran, Dave, Little Simz, Holly Humberstone, Liam Gallagher and Sam Fender.
Mo Gilligan is hosting this year’s Brits, taking over from Jack Whitehall’s four consecutive years as host.
Read more:
Follow the liveblog below
Brit Awards 2022 – let’s go!
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s liveblog for the Brit Awards 2022!
We’ll be guiding you through tonight’s proceedings, offering live updates, commentary, pictures, video and more as the evening unfolds.
For now, here’s everything you need to know before things kick off at the O2 Arena in London!
Fans gear up to watch Adele perform at the Brit Awards 2022 – live updates
The annual Brit Awards ceremony kicks off tonight (Tuesday 8 February) at its usual spot at the O2 Arena in London.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies