Fans gear up to watch Adele perform at the Brit Awards 2022 – live updates

The annual Brit Awards ceremony kicks off tonight (Tuesday 8 February) at its usual spot at the O2 Arena in London.

Some of the biggest names in music will be in attendance, including Ed Sheeran and Adele, as prizes are handed out and some of the nominees perform their songs live.

Fans who aren’t able to watch the event from the O2 Arena itself – including international viewers – will be able to tune in via a number of different platforms, including ITV, YouTube and social media.

As with each year, there are a number of big performances lined up for the evening. Confirmed to perform at the O2 Arena are Adele, Anne-Marie with KSI and Digital Farm Animals, Ed Sheeran, Dave, Little Simz, Holly Humberstone, Liam Gallagher and Sam Fender.

Mo Gilligan is hosting this year’s Brits, taking over from Jack Whitehall’s four consecutive years as host.

