The Crown star Emma Corrin has made a surprise appearance alongside Little Simz at tonight’s (Tuesday 8 February) Brit Awards.

The actor reprised the narration she performed on last year’s Little Simz’s single “Introvert”. Additionally, Corrin lent her voice to five interludes on the album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert.

Speaking to i-D about the collaboration last year, Little Simz said: “I think Emma Corrin is amazing man. She’s really really talented and just a beautiful, genuine, nice soul. Getting her on the record, I just knew that her adding her magic would take it somewhere else, she just has a great voice.”

She added: “Everything she is saying on the interludes and at the end of “Introvert” are things that everyone should hear; you interpret it and digest it how you want but she was able to narrate it beautifully and in a way that doesn’t feel preachy or like someone’s talking down at you, or you know… something you might even just say to yourself.”

Fans who aren’t able to watch the event from itself – including international viewers – can tune in via a number of different platforms, including ITV, YouTube and social media.

The show continues with performances from Adele as well as Holly Humberstone, Liam Gallagher and Sam Fender.

Fans who aren’t able to watch the event from the O2 Arena itself – including international viewers – can tune in via a number of different platforms, including ITV, YouTube and social media.

Mo Gilligan is hosting this year’s Brits, taking over from Jack Whitehall who hosted for the last four consecutive years.

Follow the Brit Awards 2022 liveblog here.