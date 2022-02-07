The annual Brit Awards ceremony is taking place on Tuesday 8 February, at its usual spot at the O2 Arena in London.

Some of the biggest names in music will be in attendance, including Ed Sheeran and Adele, as prizes are handed out and some of the nominees perform their songs live.

Fans who aren’t able to watch the event from the O2 Arena itself – including international viewers – will be able to tune in via a number of different platforms, including ITV, YouTube and social media.

You can also follow all the latest news, updates, pictures, video and commentary from The Independent, as we liveblog the big night.

Here’s everything you need to know in advance:

Where are the Brit Awards being held?

This year’s Brit Awards ceremony takes place, as it has in previous years, at the O2 Arena in London.

Who’s hosting this year?

Mo Gilligan is hosting this year’s Brit Awards (Getty)

Viewers might be surprised to note the absence of comedian Jack Whitehall this year, given he’s become a familiar face at the awards show. He made his hosting debut in 2018, taking over from Dermot O’Leary and Emma Willis, and continued to host each year until his last stint in 2021. His style of hosting – in which he ribs some of the most famous guests in attendance – has proved to be particularly popular among fans.

This year, however, will see fellow comedian Mo Gilligan make his Brits hosting debut. Whitehall told The Independent in a recent interviewthat he was keen not to “overstay his welcome”, and that the Bafta-winning Gilligan is “the perfect choice” to take over.

“It’ll be strange seeing someone else doing it because it has become a bit of a fixture for me and something that I look forward to each year but I’m sure Mo will do a great job,” Whitehall said.

“I feel, at times, like someone who has won a competition to host the Brits,” Gilligan himself told The Times in an interview this week. He also revealed that he doesn’t plan on roasting the famous guests in attendance, as Whitehall tends to do, as that’s not his style.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

If you’re trying to work out where you might have seen him before – it’s possibly from 2017, when Canadian star Drake quoted some of Gilligan’s comedy on his Instagram account. Or maybe from his role co-hosting The Big Narstie Show, or winning The Big Fat Quiz of the Year in 2018 with his teammate Claudia Winkleman. The following year, his debut comedy special for Netflix, Mo Gilligan: Momentum, was released to the streaming service.

Elsewhere, Gilligan is currently a judge The Masked Singer UK, and also serves as a judge on ITV’s spin-off show, The Masked Dancer UK.

Who’s performing live?

Dave is performing at the Brit Awards this year (Getty Images)

As with each year, there are a number of big performances lined up for the evening. Confirmed to perform at the O2 Arena are Adele, Anne-Marie with KSI and Digital Farm Animals, Ed Sheeran, Dave, Little Simz, Holly Humberstone, Liam Gallagher and Sam Fender.

Read more about the performances here.

Who’s nominated for a Brit award this year?

Adele, Ed Sheeran, Little Simz and Dave lead the nominations for the 2022 Brit Awards.

This year’s set of nominations includes the biggest number of women or female-fronted acts in over a decade, suggesting that the recent scrapping of gender-based awards categories has not negatively impacted representation.

Among the female and female-fronted acts nominated this year are groups Little Mix, Wolf Alice and London Grammar, rappers Little Simz and Doja Cat, and singers Adele, Dua Lipa, Joy Crookes, Griff and Self Esteem.

Grime, rap and hip-hop artists have also fared well in this year’s set of nominations, with nods for Little Simz, Ghetts, AJ Tracey, Dave and newcomer Central Cee.

Adele, Sheeran, Little Simz and Dave all have four nods apiece, while singer-songwriter Sam Fender, Central Cee and producer David Guetta are up for three awards each.

See the full list of nominations here.

What about Covid safety measures?

Organisers at the Brits have been working to make it as safe for everyone as possible, while still putting on a great show. Artists, nominees and all guests will be asked to show proof of a negative lateral flow test on arrival at the O2 Arena.

The Brits are also working with Blue Light Tickets, where emergency service workers are invited to enter a ballot to win the chance to attend the live show, after last year’s gifting of tickets to NHS workers.

Audience members will not be socially distanced but will be asked to wear their masks when not eating or drinking, or in their seats. They will be required to follow existing government guidance when travelling to the venue and adhere to rules set out by the event organisers.

How can I watch live?

Dua Lipa accepts the award for female solo artist during the Brit Awards 2021 in May (Ian West/PA) (PA Archive)

Music fans have more ways than ever to tune into the Brits if they’re not at the O2.

The red carpet will be broadcast live via the Brit Awards YouTube, TikTok, Facebook and Twitter accounts, with Munya Chawawa and Nella Rose hosting. The YouTube livestream of the show (excluding the UK) is hosted this year by AJ Odudu and Reece Parkinson. YouTube have also partnered with Amelia Dimoldenberg who will bring her unique interviewing style to the red carpet.

In a first for the awards ceremony, fans will also be able to watch exclusive behind-the-scenes footage on the night via YouTube Shorts, a new short-form video experience, as well as listening to playlists of music by their favourite artists. YouTube Shorts sponsors the 2022 Artist of the Year award.

Viewers in the UK will also be able to watch the Brits broadcast live from 7pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

Follow The Independent for live coverage, pictures, video and commentary on the night.