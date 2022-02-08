Anne-Marie fell on stage during the opening moments of her performance at the 2022 Brit Awards.

Taking to the stage to sing “Don’t Play”, her collaboration with KSI and Digital Farm Animals, the singer tumbled as she made her way down a set of steps.

Dressed in a sparkly red dress, Anne-Marie appeared to lose her footing and dropped to the floor but continued to sing, recovering to cheers from the crowd.

She was then joined by KSI for the rest of their duet. The Youtuber turned singer and rapper then went on to perform “Holiday” which was also nominated for Song of the Year.

The “Alarm” singer then commented on her fall on Twitter, joking “didn’t need my left ankle anyway”.

Fans watching at home reacted to the fall by saying “Anne-Marie saved that fall so well” and “Anne-Marie recovered from her fall like an absolute queen”.

Adele won the first award of the night, picking up Song of the Year for her number one hit “Easy on Me”. She beat out artists such as Ed Sheeran, Dave and Elton John.

The Brit Awards are taking place at the O2 Arena in London and are being hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan. It is Gilligan’s first time hosting the awards after the four previous iterations were fronted by Jack Whitehall.

Those nominated include Adele, The Weeknd and Dave while the event will see performances from Ed Sheeran, Liam Gallagher and Little Simz.

