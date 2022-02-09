Brit Awards 2022 winners list: Adele, Little Simz and Ed Sheeran take home top prizes

Awards ceremony is being held at the O2 Arena in London

Roisin O'Connor
Wednesday 09 February 2022 05:44
Adele performs ‘Someone Like You’ at Brit Awards in 2011

The 2022 Brit Awards are underway, with Adele winning the first prize of the night.

The 30 star bagged Song of the Year for her single “Easy on Me”, before US pop artist Olivia Rodrigo won International Song of the Year for “Good 4 U”.

This year’s ceremony is being held at the O2 Arena in London, with comedian Mo Gilligan taking over hosting duties from Jack Whitehall.

See the list of winners as it’s updated through the night.

Artist of the Year

Adele – WINNER

Dave

Little Simz

Ed Sheeran

Sam Fender

Album of the Year

30 – Adele

We’re All Alone In This Together – Dave

Sometimes I Might Be Introvert – Little Simz

= (Equals) – Ed Sheeran

Seventeen Going Under – Sam Fender

Best Group



Little Mix

Coldplay

D-Block Europe

Wolf Alice – WINNER

London Grammar

Song of the Year



“Latest Trends” – A1 and J1

“Easy on Me” – Adele – WINNER

“Don’t Play” – Annie-Marie, KSI, Digital Farm Animals

“Remember” – Becky Hill with David Guetta

“Obsessed With You” – Central Cee

“Clash” – Dave ft Stormzy

“Bad Habits” – Ed Sheeran

“Cold Heart” (PNAU Remix) – Elton John, Dua Lipa

“Heat Waves” – Glass Animals

“Bed” – Joel Corry, Raye, David Guetta

“Holiday” – KSI

“Wellerman” (220 Kid and Billen Ted Remix) – Nathan Evans

“Friday (Dopamine Re-edit)” – Riton x Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa and Hypeman

“Body” – Tion Wayne and Russ Millions

“Little Bit of Love” – Tom Grennan

Best New Artist



Self Esteem (artist Rebecca Taylor)

Central Cee

Griff

Joy Crookes

Little Simz – WINNER

Self Esteem

Rock/Alternative



Coldplay

Glass Animals

Sam Fender – WINNER

Tom Grennan

Wolf Alice

Hip hop/grime/rap



Dave – WINNER

Little Simz

AJ Tracey

Central Cee

Ghetts

Dance



Becky Hill – WINNER

Calvin Harris

Fred Again

Joel Corry

Raye

Pop/R&B

Dua Lipa won the Brits 2022 Pop/R&B category



Adele

Dua Lipa – WINNER

Ed Sheeran

Griff

Joy Crooks

International Artist



Billie Eilish – WINNER

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

International Group

Silk Sonic: Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars



Abba

BTS

Maneskin

Silk Sonic/ Bruno Mars/ Anderson. Paak – WINNER

The War on Drugs

International Song of the Year



“Your Love (9pm)” – ATB x Topic x A7S

“Happier Than Ever” - Billie Eilish

“Love Nwantiti (ah ah ah)” – Ckay

“Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat ft Sza

“Girls Want Girl” – Drake ft Lil Baby

“Heartbreak Anthem” – Galantis, David Guetta, Little Mix

“Black Magic” – Jonasu

“Stay” – Justin Bieber, Kid Laroi

“Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” – Lil Nas X

“Calling My Phone” – Lil Tjay ft 6lack

“Wanna Be Your Slave” – Maneskin

“Good 4 U” – Olivia Rodrigo – WINNER

“Rap Star” – Polo G

“The Business” – Tiesto

“Save Your Tears” – The Weeknd

See all the biggest talking points from the Brit Awards here.

