Adele dedicated winning her Album of the Year win at the Brit Awards to her ex-husband Simon Konecki and their son.

Accepting her third award of the night from Idris Elba, she started off by saying, “I’d like to dedicate this award to my son”, before beginning to well up as the crowd cheered and applauded.

30 is her first album since splitting from ex-husband Simon Konecki, so fans may have been surprised to hear the British artist dedicate the prize to him. The “Easy on Me” singer said: “And to Simon, his dad, this is all our journey, not just mine.”

She added: “I’m very proud of myself for sticking to my guns and putting out an album that is about something so personal to me because not many people do stuff like that anymore.”

She went on to discuss her son, remarking: “My son has been so gracious and kind and patient with me over the last couple of years and this is for him.”

Adele’s winners speech also made a point of paying tribute to Inflo, who worked with her on 30 and also picked up the award for Producer of the Year.

She called him “integral to the album” and credited him with “changing her life”. Adele concluded by saying: “Flo, I love ya. This is for you as well.”

Adele had earlier ignited engagement rumours after she attended the ceremony with a diamond ring on her wedding finger.

