Adele sparks engagement rumours with diamond ring as she performs at Brit Awards
Singer wore a sizeable diamond on her ring finger on the red carpet and while performing ‘I Drink Wine’
Adele has sparked rumours that she is engaged to boyfriend Rich Paul, after fans spotted her wearing a diamond ring at the Brit Awards tonight (Tuesday 8 February).
The 33-year-old singer and 40-year-old NBA sports agent have been dating since around May 2021.
Last week, the singer delivered a subtle retort after tabloids in the US and the UK speculated that her relationship was on the rocks. She concluded an Instagram post announcing her Brits appearance by adding: “Oh, and Rich sends his love!”
Adele won the first award of the night at the Brits, picking up Song of the Year for her number one hit “Easy on Me”. She beat out artists such as Ed Sheeran, Dave and Elton John.
The Brit Awards are taking place at the O2 Arena in London and are being hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan. It is Gilligan’s first time hosting the awards after the four previous iterations were fronted by Jack Whitehall.
Those nominated include Adele, The Weeknd and Dave while the event has seen performances from Ed Sheeran, Liam Gallagher and Little Simz.
Follow live updates from the Brits here.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies