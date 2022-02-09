Anne-Marie has reacted to falling on stage during her Brit Awards performance.

Taking to Twitter just minutes after she fell down a set of stairs during the opening moments of her performance of “Don’t Play”, with KSI and Digital Farm Animals, the pop singer brushed it off by joking: “Didn’t need my left ankle anyway.”

Dressed in a sparkly red dress, Anne-Marie appeared to lose her footing and dropped to the floor but continued to sing, recovering to cheers from the crowd.

She was then joined by KSI for the rest of their performance. The Youtuber turned singer and rapper then went on to perform “Holiday”, which was also nominated for Song of the Year.

Anne-Marie was supported by her fans on Twitter with people calling her a “true professional” and many said that she “did amazing” given the circumstances.

One fan also posted: “What an amazing performance after what looked like a horrible accident, absolutely smashed it.”

Adele won the first award of the night, picking up Song of the Year for her number one hit “Easy on Me”. She beat out artists such as Ed Sheeran, Dave and Elton John.

The Brit Awards are taking place at the O2 Arena in London and are being hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan. It is Gilligan’s first time hosting the awards after the four previous iterations were fronted by Jack Whitehall.

Those nominated include Adele, The Weeknd and Dave while the event will see performances from Ed Sheeran, Liam Gallagher and Little Simz.

