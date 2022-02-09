Anne Marie has joked that she’ll “be in touch” with Specsavers after falling over on stage at the 2022 Brit Awards.

The annual music awards ceremony took place on Tuesday (8 February), with performances from the likes of Adele, Little Simz and Sam Fender.

However, one of the most shocking moments of the night came near the beginning of Anne Marie’s performance of “Don’t Play” with rapper KSI and Digital Farm Animals.

Wearing a sparkly red dress, Anne-Marie appeared to lose her footing and dropped to the floor but continued to sing, with fans branding her a “true professional” for keeping going.

Luckily, Anne Marie saw the funny side, tweeting after the show: “Didn’t need my left ankle anyway.”

Responding to the singer’s tweet, optician chain Specsavers commented: “Your next visit’s on us x.”

“I’ll be in touch,” Anne Marie replied.

It’s not the first time that a celebrity has fallen during a Brit Awards performance.

In 2015, Madonna was yanked off a plinth by her backing dancers after her cape failed to come undone on stage.

You can find the full list of winners from the 2022 Brit Awards here.