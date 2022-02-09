Anne Marie jokes she’ll ‘be in touch’ with Specsavers after falling on stage at Brit Awards
Fans called singer a ‘true professional’ as she kept performing after tripping on live TV
Anne Marie has joked that she’ll “be in touch” with Specsavers after falling over on stage at the 2022 Brit Awards.
The annual music awards ceremony took place on Tuesday (8 February), with performances from the likes of Adele, Little Simz and Sam Fender.
However, one of the most shocking moments of the night came near the beginning of Anne Marie’s performance of “Don’t Play” with rapper KSI and Digital Farm Animals.
Wearing a sparkly red dress, Anne-Marie appeared to lose her footing and dropped to the floor but continued to sing, with fans branding her a “true professional” for keeping going.
Luckily, Anne Marie saw the funny side, tweeting after the show: “Didn’t need my left ankle anyway.”
Responding to the singer’s tweet, optician chain Specsavers commented: “Your next visit’s on us x.”
“I’ll be in touch,” Anne Marie replied.
It’s not the first time that a celebrity has fallen during a Brit Awards performance.
In 2015, Madonna was yanked off a plinth by her backing dancers after her cape failed to come undone on stage.
You can find the full list of winners from the 2022 Brit Awards here.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies