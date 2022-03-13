BAFTAs 2022: Best dressed stars from Clara Amfo to Emma Appleton
Our favourite style moments from the 75th annual British Academy Film Awards
Red carpets are back, baby, and this year there are a slew of stars descending on the red carpet outside of London’s Royal Albert Hall for the 2022 BAFTAs.
As well as being the first full-capacity BAFTAs since the beginning of the pandemic, this year also marks the 75th anniversary of the British Academy Film Awards.
Last year’s event was more subdued, as many nominees and winners appeared via video call rather than in-person.
The BAFTAs celebrate the best in film, both British and internationally, and this year the sci-fi saga Dune leads the pack of nominations, followed by The Power of the Dog and Belfast.
Yet, it’s the red carpet where our eyes are firmly fixed, as we wait to see what sartorial statements the stars will make at this year’s awards.
See the best dressed stars at the 2022 BAFTAs below.
Clara Amfo
Radio presenter Clara Amfo was one of the first to appear on the BAFTAs red carpet, wearing a silver metallic midi dress and matching silver heels.
Caitriona Balfe
The Belfast actor (and BAFTA nominee) can do no wrong when it comes to red carpets and this year is no different. Balfe’s black floor-length gown is accessorise by powder pink drop earrings and a dramatic dark lip.
Andreea Cristea
Fashion influencer Andreea Cristea was another early attendee, and made a statement with her puff-sleeve, lime-hued floor-length gown.
Shalom Brune-Franklin
It’s safe to say we’re obsessed with Shalom Brune-Franklin’s 2022 BAFTAs look. The Tourist actor’s black sparkly cut-out, floor length gown is perfectly complemented by her chic updo.
Emma Appleton
The Witcher actor, Emma Appleton kept things simple with a floor-length, long sleeved and high neck black velvet and white spotted dress. She paired the look with a Saint Laurent clutch.
Ellie Bamber
The Serpent’s Ellie Bamber beauty look was one of our favourites, with her hair tied back with a chic bow. She donned a sheer black skirt, matching back heels and a backless tweed jumper.
