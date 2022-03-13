Benedict Cumberbatch shows support for Ukraine on Baftas red carpet

Benedict Cumberbatch has showed solidarity with the people of Ukraine while walking the Baftas red carpet on Sunday night.

The actor, who is nominated for Best Leading Actor at the Baftas for his role in The Power of the Dog, wore a small blue and yellow badge to the awards ceremony.

Blue and yellow are the colours of the Ukraine flag.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday 24 February. The war is currently entering its third week.

An estimated two million people have fled Ukraine so far, heading to border countries in Europe.

On the red carpet, the actor told the BBC that it’s “horrific what we’re seeing daily”, adding that he is “showing solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Ukraine”.

The actor also told Sky News that he hopes to be part of the government’s new humanitarian scheme to host Ukrainian refugees.

The scheme, which was announced last week, will see Britons asked to open their homes to people fleeing Ukraine as part of a “sponsored” humanitarian route to allow more refugees to travel to the UK.

The route will allow refugees without family links to the UK the opportunity to come to the country and escape the war.

Those who enter the UK through the new route will be allowed to stay for an initial period of 12 months. They will be entitled to work, claim benefits and access public services, it has been reported.

A spokesperson for the government said: “The routes we have put in place follow extensive engagement with Ukrainian partners.

“This is a rapidly moving and complex picture and as the situation develops we will continue to keep our support under constant review.”

