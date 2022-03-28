The Oscars are underway! The Academy Awards, now in their 94th year, return to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles for an evening dedicated to movie lovers around the world. After three years without a host, the Oscars enlisted Amy Schumer, Wanda Skyes and Regina Hall to front the ceremony in 2022. And with these three incredibly funny women at the helm, the Oscars opened with raucous laughter, gasps, (and a couple of side-eyes) on Sunday (27 March).

After the ceremony opened with Beyonce’s performance of “Be Alive”, DJ Khaled introduced the co-hosts Schumer, Sykes, and Hall who began their time on-stage with witty quips, low-blows and pointed political comedy.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriends, the Golden Globes, the runtime of The Power of the Dog, and Hollywood’s problem with diversity – nothing was off limits for the three comedians on Oscars night.

Below is a list of the evening’s best jokes:

“This year the Academy hired three women to host, because it’s cheaper than one man.” Amy Schumer

“We’re going to have a great night. And for those of you watching in Florida, we’re going to have a gay night. Gay, gay, gay, gay, gay, gay, gayyy.....” Wanda Skyes

“I’m really surprised Space Jam 2 didn’t get an Oscar for that hairline they gave LeBron James.” Regina Hall

“There were a lot of snubs this year. Rachel Zegler for West Side Story. Jennifer Lawrence for Don’t Look Up. And Lady Gaga and Jared Leto for House of Random Accents.” Wanda Skyes

“And the Oscar goes to... Nominated three times, and this is the most words I ever spoke...Presenting is where it’s at.” Woody Harrelson

“I’m Amy Schumer or as they know me in Hollywood, ‘Melissa McCarthy said no.’” Amy Schumer

“After year’s of Hollywood ignoring women’s stories, we finally got a movie about the Williams sisters’...dad.” Amy Schumer

“Leonardo DiCaprio...he’s done so much to fight climate change and leave behind a cleaner, greener planet for his girlfriends. Because they’re so much younger...yeah, you get it.” Amy Schumer

“Aaron Sorkin, it’s brilliant. How do you make a movie about one of the most iconic women in comedy and have it not be funny? It’s like making a biopic about Michael Jordan and just showing the bus rides between games.” Amy Schumer

“Growing up in Australia, I never thought I’d be on this stage.” “I never thought I would be here six days ago. Dreams really can come true, and pretty fast too.” Jacob Elordi and Rachel Zegler