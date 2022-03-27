Oscars 2022 - live: Sean Penn calls for boycott if Zelensky not asked to speak at Sunday’s awards show
Yes, it’s that time of year again – the 2022 Academy Awards are (nearly) finally upon us!
The Oscars will take place on Sunday (27 March), with films including The Power of the Dog, West Side Story, Licorice Pizza and CODA battling it out in the big categories.
This year’s show will be presented by not one, not two, but three presenters in the forms of Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes.
However, the show has already faced some controversy after it was announced that eight categories had been cut from the broadcast and would not be shown on TV.
Follow along for more updates as we count down to the Oscars...
Jessica Chastain shares post of appreciation for her fellow Best Actress nominees
This year’s Best Actress category is looking to be one of the tightest competitions of the night, with no clear frontrunner.
Nobody knows this more than Jessica Chastain, who has shared a series of Instagram Stories heaping praise on her fellow nominees.
“Can we take a moment to appreciate these women I have the honour of being included with,” she wrote.
“@NicoleKidman lovingly introduced by to a side of Lucy [Ball] I wasn’t aware existed,” she wrote of Kidman’s performance in Being the Ricardos.
She then described Parallel Mothers’ Penelope Cruz’s performance as “unPARALLELED”.
To The Lost Daughters’ Olivia Colman, she wrote: “Hi, I’m obsessed with you and your ginormous talent. This performance is everything.”
“Kristen Stewart shocked me with her nuanced and heartfelt performance,” she said of the actor’s turn as Princess Diana in Spencer.
Chastain is nominated for The Eyes of Tammy Faye.
A new category will be making an appearance at this year’s Oscars, in the form of the #FanFavourite online pole.
Every film released from 1 March to 31 December 2021 is eligible for votes, with fans able to vote up to 10 times a day for their favourite films.
The winning film will be announced on the night and with fans voting, it’s likely to be something a little different to the rest of the nominees.
Early reports suggested that Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead and Amazon’s Cinderella starring Camila Cabello were in the lead, but we’ll have to wait and see!
Now we all love a bit of Oscar trivia, but did you know that a Dundee United football player was also an Academy Award winner?
For all the times the Oscars got it right when it came to choosing their winners, there have definitely been a few duds over the years...
Despite the recent victories of Parasite and Nomadland, the Oscars are a far cry from what they claim to be – a celebration of the previous year’s cinematic offerings. But his does not stop people from trawling the internet the following morning in the hope that maybe, just maybe, the winners list impresses rather than disappoints.
Nice to know the Academy is as excited as we are...
Want to see all the films, performers and creatives nominated at this year’s Oscars? Well, do we have a comprehensive list for you!
The Power of the Dog is leading the pack with 12 nominations, with Dune following close behind with 10.
Despite starring in Don’t Look Up as an Musk/Bezos hybrid figure, Mark Rylance will not be attending tonight’s Oscars.
According to him, the event is “actually really boring”, saying: “I don’t think awards are a serious marker of what the greatest or most inspiring things are, but it’s nice to be celebrated.”
One of the most controversial films among the Best Picture nominees is Adam McKay’s love-it-or-loathe-it comedy Don’t Look Up.
The film, which divided critics and viewers alike, takes place at a time when a comet is crashing to Earth.
In her four-star review, Clarisse Loughrey praised the film, adding: “There’s nothing subtle about Don’t Look Up.”
Read the full review below...
Jennifer Lawrence is back to business in punchy, funny satire Don’t Look Up – review
The same facet of her personality that made her Hollywood’s ‘cool girl’, obsessed over and ridiculed in equal measure, has also proven to be her greatest strength as an actor
It’s T-minus 15 hours until the Academy Awards finally air!
If you’re wondering how to tune in in the UK, check out our handy guide below!
When is this year’s Oscar ceremony and how can you watch it?
How to watch the Oscars
Up for Best Picture tonight is Belfast, Kenneth Branagh’s black-and-white epic about growing up in Northern Ireland during The Troubles.
In her three-star review, Clarisse Loughrey said that Belfast was “a twinkly-eyed childhood memoir... rigorously fashioned to be an Oscar frontrunner”.
Read the full review below.
