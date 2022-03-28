Regina Hall poked fun at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage during the Oscars.

The couple were in attendance at the 94th Academy Awards and Hall – who is presenting this year’s ceremony alongside fellow hosts Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer – made the joke as part of a larger skit about Hollywood’s most desirable men.

The Girls Trip star began by stating that she needed to round up a number of good-looking male actors for Covid tests, before naming Timothée Chalamet, Bradley Cooper, Tyler Perry, and Simu Liu.

Hall also called up Javier Bardem, before retracting his name due to the fact he is still married to Penélope Cruz.

“Oh wait, you’re married...” quipped the presenter. “I mean, negative.”

She went on: “Will Smith... you’re married but you know what, you’re on the list and it looks like Jada approved you so get on up here. Get on up here!”

The couple made headlines after a 2020 episode of Jada’s show, Red Table Talk, in which she revealed that she had an “entanglement” with singer August Alsina while she was married.

Last September, Will spoke to GQ about his marriage and confessed that there was a point where they decided not to have a monogamous relationship, as they were “both miserable and clearly something had to change”.

The camera panned to Smith and Pinkett Smith who were sitting together in the audience. The pair were seen in hysterics over Hall’s joke.

The couple have two children: Jaden and Willow.

You can follow along with live updates of the Oscars here.