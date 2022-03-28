Oscars 2022: Viewers compare ‘cringey’ staged DJ Khaled moment to Kanye interrupting Taylor Swift
Musician made an unexpected cameo during the opening speeches
Viewers have criticised the “cringey” staged moment in which DJ Khaled interrupted the Oscars hosts.
The musician made an unexpected appearance when the ceremony’s three hosts – Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes, and Amy Schumer – were being introduced at the start of the show.
Khaled took to the stage, praising the “three queens”. He added: “Let me introduce this the right way. I’m talking about actresses, a comedian, moguls, bosses. I’m talking about how the outfits look amazing. They didn’t believe in us. The Oscars did.”
He then implored the crowd to “make some noise”.
Viewers at home took to Twitter to speak about the “odd” and “unnecessary” moment.
“Oh good DJ Khaled had to come out and take the spotlight when the three female hosts are being introduced,” wrote one person.
Another added: “Ah yes, we really needed DJ Khaled and TWO Amy Schumer monologues about not watching the nominees to kick things off.”
Someone else wrote: “What da heck was DJ Khaled doing?! Thought we had a Kanye moment.”
In 2009, Kanye West infamously interrupted Taylor Swift when the singer was accepting her Grammy award.
“Wtf was that DJ Khaled bit?” questioned one person.
Ariana DeBose has won the Best Supporting Actress award for her performance in West Side Story. You can follow along with the live updates of the Oscars here.
