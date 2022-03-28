Oscars 2022: Ariana DeBose wins Best Supporting Actress award for West Side Story
Actor played Anita in Steven Spielberg’s musical remake
Ariana DeBose has won Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars 2022.
The actor won the award for her performance in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story remake, in which she played Anita.
DeBose is the first openly queer woman of colour to win an acting Oscar.
Also competing for the award were Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter), Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog), Judi Dench (Belfast) and Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard).
DeBose, who is also known for her role in Netflix’s The Prom, had been the heavy favourite to take home the prize.
Accepting the award, first-time nominee DeBose said: “Now you see why Anita says, ‘I want to be in America’, because even in this weary world that we live in, dreams do come true. And that’s really a heartening thing right now.”
The Best Supporting Actress prize was the first award to be handed out during the televised Oscars ceremony, with a number of other awards being controversially announced by the Academy beforehand without TV cameras present.
Riz Ahmed was the recipient of one of these awards, taking home his first Oscar as the co-writer and star of the short film The Long Goodbye, which won in the Best Short Film (Live Action) category.
You can follow along with our Oscars 2022 live blog here.
Click here for a list of the winners, updated live as the ceremony progresses.
