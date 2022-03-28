Woody Harrelson was applauded for a joke made at his own expense while presenting at the Oscars.

The actor appeared on stage alongside Wesley Snipes and Rosie Perez for a reunion to celebrate the 30th anniversary of White Men Can’t Jump.

After the trio had delivered their introduction for the Best Cinematography category, Harrelson said: “Nominated three times [and] this is the most I get to speak.”

The crowd laughed and applauded, which then caused the actor to break into laughter. He added: “Presenting is where it’s at!”

Harrelson’s three nominations were for Best Actor in 1996 for The People vs Larry Flynt, and Best Supporting Actor for The Messenger and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri in 2010 and 2018, respectively.

Wesley Snipes, Rosie Perez and Woody Harrelson had a ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ reunion at the Oscars (Getty Images)

The award for Best Cinematography went to Dune, who swept the technical categories to win six Oscars. Find the full list of winner’s here.

Elsewhere, Amy Schumer, who co-hosted the ceremony with Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes, drew gasps from the crowd with a joke she made about Leonardo DiCaprio and his “girlfriends”.