Amy Schumer joke about Leonardo DiCaprio and his ‘girlfriends’ draws gasps at Oscars
Many in the audience looked uncomfortable after the quip
Amy Schumer took aim at Leonardo DiCaprio during the opening monologue at the oscars.
Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall hosted this year’s ceremony, starting with a speech in which they made jokes aimed at The Power of the Dog, JK Simmons and Samuel L Jackson.
After Sykes and Hall left the stage, Schumer made quips about King Richard and Being the Ricardos. However, her joke about Don’t Look Up drew the biggest gasps, due to her comments about lead actor, DiCaprio.
“Leonardo DiCaprio is doing so much for the planet,” Schumer said, adding: “He will leave it in a better shape for his girlfriends.”
LIVE UPDATES: Follow all the action across the night on our blog
Many actors in the audience, including Will Smith, Timothée Chalamet and Jessica Chastain, gasped, covering their heads with their hands.
This is not the first time the actor, 47, has been roasted for his relationships with younger women at an awards show.
Earlier this month at the Baftas, Rebel Wilson approached 20-year-old CODA star Emilia Jones, stating: “I’ll give you the award for the person in the crowd Leonardo DiCaprio would find most attractive... He does like them young.”
In 2020, Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais made a dig at the star while talking about Quentin Tarantino film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
“[It’s] almost three hours long – it’s an epic” he said, adding: “Leonardo DiCaprio attended the premiere and by the end his date was too old for him.”
As the audience – including DiCaprio – laughed along, Gervais continued: “Even Prince Andrew’s like, ‘Come on, mate, you’re nearly 50, son.’”
DiCaprio is currently dating 22-year-old model Camila Morrone.
