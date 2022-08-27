Olivia Wilde asks Shia LaBeouf not to quit ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ in leaked video

Leaked footage shows Olivia Wilde seemingly asking Shia LaBeouf not to quit Don't Worry Darling has surfaced.

Earlier this week, Wilde claimed that she fired LaBeouf in 2020 in order to create a “safe, trusting environment” on set, which he denied.

The clip sees the director recording in her car, asking him to "make peace" with Florence Pugh.

“I feel like I’m not ready to give up on this yet, and I too am heartbroken and I want to figure this out," she says.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.