Beyoncé critiqued Austin Powers poster for making her too skinny: ‘It’s not me’

It has been revealed that Beyoncé called out 2002’s Austin Powers in Goldmember movie poster after it made her look “too skinny”.

The global superstar was 19 when she featured as Foxxy Cleopatra, an FBI agent who had been previously romantically involved with Mike Myers’ Austin Powers, in his movie spoof of James Bond.

Speaking to Vulture on the 20th anniversary of the film’s release, the movie’s makeup artist Kate Biscoe explained that the movie poster was edited at the request of Beyoncé to show more of her curves.

“When we were shooting, someone brought her a poster that would be promoting the movie,” Biscoe explained.

“He showed it to her, like, ‘Do you like it?’ And she was kind of like, ‘Yeah.’ He goes, ‘What’s the matter?’ And she says, ‘You made me too skinny. It’s not me. Then she did this hourglass shape. And he said, ‘Okay, we’ll fix that.’”

Biscoe continued: “[Beyoncé] walked away to go do the scene, and I looked at him and smiled, like, ‘Is that the first time that you’ve ever had an actress ask to make her body bigger?’

“He was like, ‘Yes. It’s going to cost me thousands of dollars, but I am going to do it.’”

In May, Myers teased the potential of a fourth Austin Powers film.

Meanwhile, in a 2019 interview with The Independent, director Jay Roach said that a fourth movie had been in the works for “a long time”.