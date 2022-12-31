The 10 biggest box office movie hits of 2022, from Avatar: The Way of Water to Doctor Strange 2
It’s close at the top
With 2022 coming to an end, movie fans are looking at the global box office to find out which 10 films were this year’s biggest.
It was a big year for cinema thanks to the release of blockbusters inclusding Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Top Gun: Maverick.
December saw a huge box office boost also thanks to the release of James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water , which became the the third film this year to cross the $1bn (£830m) mark.
Other big films to have been released in 2022 were The Batman and Jurassic World: Dominion.
Also featuring in global the top 10 is Minions: The Rise of Gru and Chinese blockbusters Moon Man and Water Gate Bridge.
Below is the full global box office top 10 of 2022:
1. Top Gun: Maverick ($1.489bn/£1.234bn)
2. Avatar: The Way of Water $1.168bn (£965.5m)
3. Jurassic World: Dominion ($1.001bn/£829.9m)
4. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($955.8m/£792.4m)
5. Minions: The Rise of Gru ($939.4m/£778.8m)
6. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ($790£655mm)
7. The Batman ($770.8m/£639.1m)
8. Thor: Love and Thunder ($761m/£630.9m)
9. Water Gate Bridge ($626.5m/£519.4m)
10. Moon Man ($460.2m/£381.5m)
