Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

With 2022 coming to an end, movie fans are looking at the global box office to find out which 10 films were this year’s biggest.

It was a big year for cinema thanks to the release of blockbusters inclusding Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Top Gun: Maverick.

December saw a huge box office boost also thanks to the release of James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water , which became the the third film this year to cross the $1bn (£830m) mark.

Other big films to have been released in 2022 were The Batman and Jurassic World: Dominion.

Also featuring in global the top 10 is Minions: The Rise of Gru and Chinese blockbusters Moon Man and Water Gate Bridge.

Below is the full global box office top 10 of 2022:

1. Top Gun: Maverick ($1.489bn/£1.234bn)

2. Avatar: The Way of Water $1.168bn (£965.5m)

3. Jurassic World: Dominion ($1.001bn/£829.9m)

4. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($955.8m/£792.4m)

5. Minions: The Rise of Gru ($939.4m/£778.8m)

6. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ($790£655mm)

7. The Batman ($770.8m/£639.1m)

‘The Batman’ is one of the year’s biggest films (© 2022 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.)

8. Thor: Love and Thunder ($761m/£630.9m)

9. Water Gate Bridge ($626.5m/£519.4m)

10. Moon Man ($460.2m/£381.5m)