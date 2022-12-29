Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kanye West’s former business manager considers the rapper “missing”, as he’s apparently been unable to locate him for several weeks.

Thomas St John was the “Gold Digger” musician’s senior financial advisor for 18 months but is now said to be suing him over lack of payment.

In court papers filed on Monday 19 December, Thomas sought more time to serve the lawsuit papers to West, as he’s been unable to locate the rapper.

West, also known as Ye, is named as the defendant on the court documents, alongside Yeezy LLC.

According to the papers, obtained by The US Sun, Thomas is seeking an extension of time to serve West.

As well as not being able to reach West directly, Thomas and his team have reportedly had difficulty reaching legal representatives for the divisive musician and entrepreneur.

The court filing stated: “We were advised about a new law firm for defendants, but not a specific point of contact. We subsequently learned of information in the news that the law firm identified as new counsel was not affiliated with the defendants.

“Accordingly, we have not been able to serve defendants through their counsel. As a general matter, we have had difficulty confirming the best current address of Kanye West.”

At the time of writing, a case management conference had been set for April 2023.

Kanye West (Getty Images For Balenciaga)

In recent months, West has found himself mired in various controversies. In early December, West made some shocking comments, including stating on Alex Jones’s Infowars web show: “I like Hitler.”

Earlier in the year, he was dropped from his contracts with Adidas and Balenciaga over “hateful and dangerous” comments relating to Jewish people.

The London branch of Madame Tussauds also removed its wax figure of West from public view.