Prince Harry has been condemned by Caroline Flack’s former agent for sharing details about his “tainted” romance with the late star in his new memoir Spare.

In a section of the tell-all book, which leaked after the memoir was accidentally put on sale in Spain five days early, Harry writes about how he met the former Love Island host, who died by suicide in 2020, at a restaurant during a night out with their mutual friend in 2009.

Describing Flack as “funny”, “sweet”, and “cool”, he shared: “Very soon after [the media] papped me and Flack, those photos set off a frenzy. Within hours a mob was camped outside Flack’s parents’ house, and all her friends’ houses, and her grandparents’ house.”

“She was described in one paper as my ‘bit of rough’, because she once worked in a factory or something,” he continued. “Jesus, I thought, are we really such a country of insufferable snobs?”

They “kept on” seeing each other, Harry wrote, “because we genuinely enjoyed each other’s company, and because we didn’t want to admit defeat at the hands of these arseholes”.

Press intrusion had, however, “tainted” their fledgling relationship “irredeemably”, he said, adding: “We realised it just wasn’t worth the grief and harassment. Especially for her family.

“Goodbye, we said. Goodbye and good luck.”

Flack’s former agent Alex Mullen, speaking to The Mirror, branded the duke’s actions as “gross” and accused him of using his past relationship to help sell his book.

She said: “It’s absolutely gross for Prince Harry to reveal such private details about Caroline Flack.

“The way in which the press spoke about her at that time and the reason they split are both very sad and it’s disgusting he’s brought up old long forgotten slurs she had to suffer in full view of the public around the world.

“Of course Caroline reacted to them with humour and grace but privately she was deeply hurt; just the first of many injustices she didn’t deserve.”

Prince Harry and the late Caroline Flack (Getty Images)

Mullen, who is the creative director of APM Media, added: “Harry’s decision to remind [people of] all of the terrible things said about her to help sell his appalling book is grotesque.

“Moreover, and perhaps worst of all, he writes as if he has any idea why Carrie took her own life, parroting media reports as if they’re reality. Blaming the press because that’s what he read about it. He knows nothing.”

She continued: “Perhaps he should be considering how he and Meghan Markle might have caused Queen Elizabeth II pain just as she lost her husband of 70 years and while she was on the path to her final goodbye.

“The Royal Family need to strip him of all titles immediately.”

Spare will officially be released on 10 January. Read live updates about the book here.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, the Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.