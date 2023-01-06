Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The absence of three characters from Father Brown has been explained by one of the show’s stars.

On Friday (6 January), the crime drama centred on Mark Williams’ crime-solving priest will return to BBC One for its 10th series.

A few months ago, a publicity shot from the new batch of episodes was released, showing Williams alongside several cast members, including John Burton, John Light and Nancy Carroll.

However, fans noticed that three people were missing: Emer Kenny, who played Bunty Windermere, Sorcha Cusack, who played Bridgette McCarthy, and Inspector Mallory actor Jack Deam.

Cusack has appeared on the show since it began in 2013, while Deam joined in 2016. Kenny jumped on board a year later.

Burton, who plays Sergeant Goodfellow, addressed their absence in a tweet, writing: “I’ve had lots (and I mean lots) of messages about the new publicity shot which shows certain characters missing from it, and I thought I’d explain in a bit more detail.”

He wrote: “Occasionally long running shows need to be refreshed due to artists availability, so it means we do have some absentees this year, with a few long-term artists moving onto other projects for their own career progression.

“This is part of an actor’s life, and we must go where the work takes us. Yes, there are some changes – but they are brilliant changes, and I truly believe you will absolutely LOVE the new/returning characters. They will grow on you and they have truly breathed new life into the show.”

Sorcha Cusack won’t be in the new series of ‘Father Brown’ (BBC)

Burton confirmed: “For the moment, we have said goodbye to a few characters who have been brilliant to work with over the years, BUT we welcome back Chief Inspector Sullivan and of course, Lady Felicia and Flambeau. We also have one new character (Mrs Devine) and a character who appeared last year (Brenda from The Wayward Girls) joining us for the new series.”

He said that these characters “create a new dynamic for the show”, adding: “I think this year is the best set of episodes you’ll ever see – so please enjoy them when they are aired on a screen near you, you won’t be disappointed.”

Burton concluded: “Father Brown continues to go from strength to strength, yes we’ve made some changes - but they are changes you’ll embrace, and I’m sure the new characters will soon become your favourites, as they are BRILLIANT.”

“I hope that clears things up a bit? Much love to you all. John xx”

Father Brown returns to BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 1.45pm on Friday (6 January).