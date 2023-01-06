Jeremy Renner accident – update: 911 log reveals actor was ‘completely crushed’ by snow plough
Avengers star in ‘critical but stable’ condition after snow plough accident
Jeremy Renner shares video recovering in hospital after snowploughing accident
Actor Jeremy Renner has undergone two surgeries at a Nevada hospital after suffering serious injuries in a “tragic” snow-ploughing accident.
The Hurt Locker star is “conscious, stable and speaking” and reportedly underwent the surgeries as part of his “long road to recovery”.
“We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries and has undergone surgery today (2 January),” Renner’s family said in their original statement. “He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.”
In a press conference on Tuesday (3 January), Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam described how a family member had been driving Renner’s car when it got stuck in the snow.
“He went to retrieve his PistenBully or SnowCat – an extremely large piece of snow-moving equipment – to get his vehicle moving,” Balaam said. “After moving the vehicle from the stuck location Mr Renner got out of the PistenBully to speak to his family member and it started to roll.
“He attempted to try and get into the driver’s seat of the PistenBully, it was at this point that he was run over by the PistenBully.”
The plough accidentally ran over one of the actor’s legs, despite a large array of safety features, leading to major blood loss, a neighbour said.
In his first post since the accident, Renner shared a selfie from his hospital bed with the caption: “Thank you all for your kind words. Im [sic] too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”
Renner, 51, was met with an outpouring of support from his fans and Marvel co-stars, including Chris Hemsworth, Taika Waititi and Chris Pratt.
What was Renner doing when he was injured?
There have been varying reports about what exactly Renner was doing prior to being run over by the snowplough.
But, according to Sheriff Balaam’s Tuesday (3 January) press conference, Renner was being a “great neighbour” and ploughing snow for the homes around him.
Then, at some point, the actor went to retrieve his own personal vehicle that his family member had been driving, which had gotten stuck in the snow.
Once he had successfully towed his vehicle from its stuck location, he got out of the PistenBully to speak to his family member when the PistenBully began to roll.
Based on the ongoing investigation, “it’s at this point that Mr Renner is run over by the Pistenbully. An eye-witness detailed seeing Mr Renner getting into the PistenBully and not seeing him again until the PistenBully came to a rest in a pile of snow in front of his driveway”.
Avengers, assemble!
After sharing his first Instagram post from hospital, Renner’s Marvel costars were among the first to respond with Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and Chris Pratt (Star-Lord) wishing him well.
Read more:
Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt lead support for Jeremy Renner after hospital selfie
‘Speedy recovery buddy. Sending love your way!’ Hemsworth wrote
Renner’s last social media post before the accident
Days before the Hawkeye star’s horrific accident, he had shared a trailer to promote his upcoming Disney Plus series Rennervations.
“There’s no better way to kick off the new year than giving back to those who need it most!” he captioned the post.
Renner’s new four-part series will feature the actor’s “lifelong passion for giving back to communities”.
The release date has yet to be announced.
Video of Renner getting airlifted to hospital
Video footage of Renner getting airlifted to a nearby Nevada hospital has been circulating the web.
In the clip, obtained by TMZ, the helicopter is seen lifting off from the snowy road near his Tahoe home on Sunday (1 January), where the accident occurred.
There’s also another video floating around online of someone being airlifted, which has been falsely labelled to be Renner. In that recording, however, there’s no snow on the ground.
During the incident, Renner was driving a PistenBully to clear snow.
People ‘shamed’ for cracking jokes about Renner’s accident
While a majority of fans have expressed concern for Renner, sending him prayers and well-wishes, there have been a select few who have chosen to instead make jokes about his accident.
Others have come to the actor’s defence, condemning those who’ve found humour in the situation.
‘It’s so royally f***ed up that some people are using this awful news about Jeremy Renner to make MCU jokes,’ one wrote
DC boss James Gunn was among the first celebrities to respond to Renner’s accident
“My heart is with Jeremy Renner,” Gunn wrote on Twitter, next to the prayer hands emoji.
What are Renner’s injuries?
At the moment, local authorities have deferred the right to Renner and his family to share updates on his condition.
The only information they’ve released at this time is that he’s “suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries”, for which he has undergone two surgeries.
Also, according to the recently obtained 911 call log, Renner was said to have been “bleeding heavily from his head and other [unknown] injuries”.
Renner posts first video update from ICU
Earlier today (5 January), the Marvel star shared his second update on social media since the accident.
In the form of a video, he posted a “spa moment” from the ICU, showing his sister Kym shampooing his hair.
“That’s the first shower in definitely a week or so. Gross!” he joked.
What are police investigating?
Police have announced that the investigation into Renner’s accident is ongoing.
During Sheriff Balaam’s Tuesday (3 January) press conference, he shared that they’re doing what they would normally do after any major accident.
At the moment, the PistenBully is in their possession while they analyse it to “rule out any mechanical failure” that may have caused it to start rolling.
However, they don’t suspect any “foul play” and believe it was just a “tragic” incident.
Why did Renner own a PistenBully?
Although more commonly owned commercially, this type of heavy-duty machinery is becoming trendy for private use, especially in the Colorado mountains.
Renner, in particular, lives in Reno, Nevada, where they experienced extreme snowfall this December. The night before the accident, the area had received three feet of snow.
The New Year’s Eve snowstorm left more than 17,500 homes without power in Washoe County, where Renner resides.
Right before the accident occurred, Renner was clearing snow from driveways around his neighbourhood.
