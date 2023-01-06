✕ Close Jeremy Renner shares video recovering in hospital after snowploughing accident

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Actor Jeremy Renner has undergone two surgeries at a Nevada hospital after suffering serious injuries in a “tragic” snow-ploughing accident.

The Hurt Locker star is “conscious, stable and speaking” and reportedly underwent the surgeries as part of his “long road to recovery”.

“We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries and has undergone surgery today (2 January),” Renner’s family said in their original statement. “He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.”

In a press conference on Tuesday (3 January), Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam described how a family member had been driving Renner’s car when it got stuck in the snow.

“He went to retrieve his PistenBully or SnowCat – an extremely large piece of snow-moving equipment – to get his vehicle moving,” Balaam said. “After moving the vehicle from the stuck location Mr Renner got out of the PistenBully to speak to his family member and it started to roll.

“He attempted to try and get into the driver’s seat of the PistenBully, it was at this point that he was run over by the PistenBully.”

The plough accidentally ran over one of the actor’s legs, despite a large array of safety features, leading to major blood loss, a neighbour said.

In his first post since the accident, Renner shared a selfie from his hospital bed with the caption: “Thank you all for your kind words. Im [sic] too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

Renner, 51, was met with an outpouring of support from his fans and Marvel co-stars, including Chris Hemsworth, Taika Waititi and Chris Pratt.