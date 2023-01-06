Prince Harry news – latest: Duke addresses longstanding James Hewitt paternity rumours
The Duke of Sussex has addressed the rumours surrounding his paternity, remarking that it was used to paint him as a ‘laughing stock’
Prince Harry has addressed longstanding rumours surrounding the affair between his mother, Princess Diana and Major James Hewitt.
Spare, due for release on 10 January, addresses historic media speculation that Prince Charles is not Harry’s father.
An affair between Princess Diana and James Hewitt in the 1980s combined with the supposed ‘likeness’ between Harry and the former Major fuelled speculation around the Prince’s paternity, something which the Royal Family has never addressed publicly.
".... the rumour going around at the time that my real father was one of my mother’s ex-lovers: Major James Hewitt”, Prince Harry writes in the leaked book. "One cause of the rumour was Major Hewitt’s red hair, but another was sadism.
The revelations from his ghostwritten autobiography emerged in a flood of leaks on Thursday, including claims that his brother William physically attacked him in a row about Meghan Markle and was involved in Harry’s decision to wear a Nazi costume, alongside admissions of taking cocaine and other illicit drugs.
The palace has declined to comment on the many allegations.
Why Harry has really gone and done it this time
Who’d have thought The Windsors would become an aristocratic version of The Jeremy Kyle Show?
Well, anyone, to be honest; the crown’s been slipping for years already. Long before Harry started snitching on his big brother, the royal family’s public exposés, scandals, betrayals, disclosures and petty humiliations have turned the conditions that created the late Queen’s infamous “annus horrriblis” of 1992 into business as usual.
After all, there’s only so much they can blame on Haz. Ranging from the Carry On sauciness of Fergie’s tabloid tickling toe-job in the early nineties to the truly tawdry Andrew and his sordid friendship with the notorious paedophile Jeffrey Epstein more recently, the royal family have racked up decades of muck without any help from Harry. The royal linen may be luxurious, but it’s caked in filth, and it’s been hanging out for all to see for years already – we’ve just grown used to the sight.
Katie Edwards reports:
Opinion: Why Harry has really gone and done it this time
It’s the mundanity of the incident that’s so shocking – aren’t the royals, especially the heir to the throne, supposed to be beyond this?
How to watch Prince Harry’s ITV interview with Tom Bradby
Prince Harry’s highly anticipated interview with ITV News is hitting our screens this weekend.
The Duke of Sussex took part in an exclusive UK interview with presenter Tom Bradby ahead of the release of his tell-all memoir Spare, which arrives on shelves on Tuesday (10 January).
However, the book leaked on Thursday (5 January) after it was accidentally released in Spain five days early.
Isobel Lewis has more:
How to watch Prince Harry's ITV interview with Tom Bradby
Royal will discuss his past drug use, an alleged bust-up with Prince William, and whether he will attend his father’s coronation
“Prince Harry’s done more than most for this country”, friend and Royal Marines veteran remarks
A Royal Marines veteran and longstanding friend of Prince Harry has spoken out following the leaked passages from his upcoming memoir Spare.
“I think he’s said a lot, enough overall for us to work out how he feels about his family,” Ben McBean, who knows the Duke of Sussex from their time together in the armed forces, told Sky News. “He’s got enough money in the bank, he’s got a beautiful family, go and enjoy the rest of your life and just chill.”
“Right now, it’s not really going down too well. It’s sad because he’s such a good guy as well. What he’s done in the military has been overlooked and he’s done more than most for this country”, he added.
Cressida Bonas shares first photograph of baby son as Prince Harry opens up about romance
Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas has shared the first picture of her baby boy amid the release of the Duke of Sussex’s tell-all memoir.
On Thursday (5 January), Bonas – who dated the royal from 2012 to 2014 – shared a photo to Instagram of her embracing her newborn and sausage dog.
“Welcoming 2023 with these 2 treasures,” she captioned the photo. “Happy new year everybody.”
The post was shared after Prince Harry’s forthcoming autobiography Spare leaked ahead of its release on 10 January.
Ellie Muir reports:
Cressida Bonas shares first photo of baby son as Prince Harry opens up about romance
Prince Harry broke his silence about the relationship in his forthcoming memoir ‘Spare’
"I whispered that I hoped she was happy”, recalls Harry of seeing his grandmother Queen Elizabeth on her death bed
Prince Harry has described the last time he saw his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, following her death in September 2022.
In Spare, the Duke of Sussex describes travelling to Balmoral Castle in Scotland. He discovered via the BBC News website after his flight landed that Her Majesty had died.
Princess Anne welcomed him into the castle and took him up to his grandmother’s room.
“I advanced with uncertainty and saw her. I stayed still, watching her carefully for a good while,” he pens.
“I whispered that I hoped she was happy and that she was with grandfather now.
“I said that I admired her for having carried out her duties until the end - the jubilee, the welcoming of the new prime minister.”
Prince Harry has ‘turned against military family’ by revealing Afghanistan kills, ex-colonel says
The Duke of Sussex has now turned against his “other family, the military” after revealing he killed 25 people in Afghanistan, a retired British Army colonel has said.
Colonel Tim Collins, known for a pre-battle speech he made in Iraq, said Harry’s conduct is “not how we behave in the army”.
It comes as the duke faces an intense backlash after writing about his time in Afghanistan in his controversial memoir, Spare.
Harry wrote that flying six missions during his second tour of duty on the front line in 2012 to 2013 resulted in “the taking of human lives”, of which he was neither proud nor ashamed.
Rebecca Speare-Cole reports:
Prince Harry has 'turned against military family' by revealing Afghanistan kills
The Duke of Sussex has revealed he killed 25 people in Afghanistan in his new book, Spare
Taliban taunts ‘big mouth loser’ Prince Harry after he claims 25 kills in Afghanistan
The Taliban have criticised Prince Harry after he said he killed 25 people in Afghanistan while serving in the military.
The Duke of Sussex said the killings were like “chess pieces removed from the board,” in his forthcoming memoir Spare. “Bad people eliminated before they could kill Good people.
“My number is 25. It’s not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me.”
Read more:
Taliban taunts 'big mouth loser' Prince Harry as he claims 25 kills in Afghanistan
The Duke of Sussex labels the killings “chess pieces removed from the board” in his forthcoming memoir, Spare
"Those photos set off a frenzy”: Prince Harry reflects on his relationship with Caroline Flack
In his forthcoming memoir, Prince Harry recalls his relationship with the late TV presenter Caroline Flack.
Detailing how he felt they had to stop seeing each other because of pressure from the press, the pair visited a restaurant together in 2009. The press found out and hunted them down, with Harry remarking that “those photos set off a frenzy.”
“Within hours a horde of journalists was camped outside Flack’s parents’ house, her friends’ houses and her grandmother’s house…”, Harry writes.
“We kept seeing each other from time to time but we never felt free again. We kept going because we genuinely enjoyed each other’s company and because we didn’t want to admit defeat at the hands of those imbeciles.
“But the relationship was tainted, irredeemably, and in the end we decided it just wasn’t worth the grief and harassment. Especially to her family. We said goodbye. Goodbye and good luck.”
Caroline Flack died in 2020. She won Strictly Come Dancing and hosted The X Factor and Love Island.
Titillating but tedious: Prince Harry’s betrayal is showing the royals for who they really are
And so it should transpire that a young, moderately handsome and not especially bright young man has a) lost his virginity in regrettable fashion b) dabbled in recreational drugs c) had a moderately violent row with a brother of about the same age and d) done what was expected of him in the armed forces.
Woah woah woah. Clear out all the front pages. This is jawdropping stuff. Surely all of these entirely plausible incidents can’t be real. Scrape my pieces up off the floor. I am blown away.
The front page of the Daily Mail announces, in its ingenious pun on the title of Prince Harry’s autobiography, PLEASE SPARE US! before then devoting almost its entire edition to all of the details which it simultaneously claims to wish to be spared from, in a curious attempt to capture what it imagines to be the public mood: that at this point, Prince Harry simply needs to stop talking about himself for money, and most of all, stop throwing the rest of his family under the proverbial bus.
Tom Peck writes:
Prince Harry's betrayal is showing the royals for who they really are | Tom Peck
Harry’s revelations show him to be exactly what they have all always been – absolutely nothing special at all, and that won’t do
Prince Harry says he 'gobbled mushroom chocolates' at Courteney Cox's house
The Duke of Sussex has recalled a time when he “gobbled” magic mushrooms at Courteney Cox’s house in his autobiography, Spare.
In an extract seen by US Weekly, Prince Harry wrote that he went to the Friends actor’s house after a party.
Harry said that, as a Friends “fanatic,” the idea of crashing at Cox’s house was “highly amusing.”
The duke recalled that he spotted “a huge box of black diamond mushroom chocolates” at the house.
“My mate and I grabbed several, gobbled them, washed them down with tequila,” he wrote.
Holly Patrick reports:
Prince Harry says he 'gobbled mushroom chocolates' at Courteney Cox's house
The Duke of Sussex has recalled a time when he “gobbled” magic mushrooms at Courteney Cox’s house in his autobiography, Spare. In an extract seen by US Weekly, Prince Harry wrote that he went to the Friends actor’s house after a party. Harry said that, as a Friends “fanatic,” the idea of crashing at Cox’s house was “highly amusing.” The duke recalled that he spotted “a huge box of black diamond mushroom chocolates” at the house. “My mate and I grabbed several, gobbled them, washed them down with tequila,” he wrote. Sign up for our newsletters.
