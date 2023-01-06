✕ Close ‘Idiot’: Londoners react to Prince Harry’s book

Prince Harry has addressed longstanding rumours surrounding the affair between his mother, Princess Diana and Major James Hewitt.

Spare, due for release on 10 January, addresses historic media speculation that Prince Charles is not Harry’s father.

An affair between Princess Diana and James Hewitt in the 1980s combined with the supposed ‘likeness’ between Harry and the former Major fuelled speculation around the Prince’s paternity, something which the Royal Family has never addressed publicly.

".... the rumour going around at the time that my real father was one of my mother’s ex-lovers: Major James Hewitt”, Prince Harry writes in the leaked book. "One cause of the rumour was Major Hewitt’s red hair, but another was sadism.

The revelations from his ghostwritten autobiography emerged in a flood of leaks on Thursday, including claims that his brother William physically attacked him in a row about Meghan Markle and was involved in Harry’s decision to wear a Nazi costume, alongside admissions of taking cocaine and other illicit drugs.

The palace has declined to comment on the many allegations.