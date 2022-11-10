Black Panther director explains why Daniel Kaluuya is not in Wakanda Forever
Ryan Coogler has cleared the matter up
Black Panther 2 is on the cusp of being released – but it will arrive without Daniel Kaluuya.
The Get Out actor appeared in the first film as W’Kabi, a character embraced his treasonous streak after accepting Erik Kilmonger (Michael B Jordan) as the new ruler of Wakanda.
In Black Panther, which was released in 2018, the last time he is seen is when he is held at spearpoint by his own wife, Okoye (Danai Gurira), who returns in the sequel.
Kaluuya revealed earlier this year that he would not be in the sequel, titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but did not give a specific reason – although, filming is believed to have clashed with his role in Jordan Peele’s Nope.
W’Kabi’s absence is merely hinted at in the film, although director Ryan Coogler has clarified where exactly the character is during the events of Wakanda Forever.
He told CinemaBlend: “He’s basically banished, but still in Wakanda’s borders. Yeah, does that make sense? So, there’s one line that refers to him still being alive.”
Earlier this year, when Kaluuya was asked if he had seen the film’s trailer, he told Variety: “Of course I[ve seen it,” adding: “It’s amazing.”
Speaking about not being in the sequel, he said: “It’s what’s best for the story, what’s best for the film... I’m excited for it. I’m excited to watch it.”
He remained cryptic when asked if he had been approached to star in any other Marvel projects, stating: “You know I can’t tell you.”
Black Panther Wakanda Forever is in cinemas from Friday (11 November).
Find The Independent’s verdict on the film here.
