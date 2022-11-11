Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Namor’s MCU arrival was ‘revealed’ in Avengers: Endgame scene
Did you catch the hint?
A seemingly disposable line from Avengers: Endgame spoiled the arrival of Black Panther 2’s villain, it has emerged.
Tenoch Huerta will play Namor in Marvel sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is in cinemas from Friday (11 November).
The character, the king of an underwater city named Talokan, serves as the film’s primary antagonist, which may not come as a surprise if you detected a certain interaction in the 2019 Avengers film.
The dialogue arrived early on in the film, around the 26-minute mark, during a scene in which those who survived Thanos’s destructive finger-snap discuss what is happening in their respective territories.
At one stage, Natasha Romanoff AKA Black Widow, who hosts the hologram meeting, addresses Black Panther character Okoye (Danai Gurira).
Okoye briefly mentions that there’s been an underwater earthquake off the coast of Africa and, when Natasha asks her how Wakanda will deal with the incident, she simply says they are going to avoid it.
To the casual viewer, this line will bear no weight. However, die-hardMarvel fans correctly surmised this was a tease of Namor’s arrival in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).
Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has long wanted to get Namor in the MCU, but admitted that acquiring film rights to the character proved difficult.
Last week, a mistake featured in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) resurfaced online.
Meanwhile, there is a deleted scene in Endgame that appears to prove a terrifying theory about the film’s villain, Thanos (Josh Brolin).
Black Panther Wakanda Forever is in cinemas from Friday (11 November).
