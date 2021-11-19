Black Panther 2 production remains on hiatus after Letitia Wright suffers concussion

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will not resume production until 2022 because Letitia Wright’s injuries are “more serious” than initially thought.

Wright was injured on set in August in what Deadline report was a “frightening accident” and filming can no longer continue without her presence.

Marvel executives Kevin Feige, Nate Moore and Louis D’Esposito said in a statement: “What we had initially thought were minor injuries turned out to be much more serious with Letitia suffering a critical shoulder fracture, and a concussion with severe side effects.”

They added: “It has been a painful process and Letitia has been home recovering with her doctors and the support of family.”

It was initially thought that Wright only “sustained minor injuries” while filming a stunt and she has been resting since September.

The Hollywood Reporter also report that Wright remains unvaccinated which would make it difficult for her to travel into the US from the UK as all non-citizens must provide proof of vaccination.

In the Black Panther films, Wright portrays Shuri, the sister of T’Challa who was played by Chadwick Boseman before his death last year from colon cancer.

It is believed that Wright has a larger role in the sequel as T’Challa will not be recast.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled for release in November 2022.