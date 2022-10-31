Black Panther: Wakanda Forever producer explains why there’s no post-credits scene

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever producers have shared why there is no post-credit scene in the forthcoming film.

Marvel films often feature an additional scene after the main credits to tease new films or characters for fans, but producer Nate Moore said the Black Panther sequel is “different”.

“This didn’t feel like a movie that needed it,” he told Comic Book.

When asked if there were any characters being introduced in a post-credits scene for the film, Moore said: “Not this time.”

He explained: “The way that this movie is a bit different and the tone of this movie is a bit different and it felt especially, once people see the film, we felt the ending was so, kind of, poetic, to then go back and say, ‘Hey, there’s a tag at the end credits’ felt a little disingenuous tonally from what we were doing.”

“Much like Endgame didn’t have a tag, this didn’t feel like a movie that needed it.”

The highly-anticipated sequel to 2018’s Black Panther has been described as a “powerful” and “beautiful” tribute to Chadwick Boseman in first reactions.

Boseman, who played leading character T’Challa – AKA Black Panther – in the first film, died in 2020 from colon cancer, aged 43.

On filming without Boseman, his co-star Lupita Nyong’o – who plays Nakia – told ABC7 News: “Our story very much embraces the grief we were feeling, and because T’Challa is gone in this story, the real question at the heart of this story is how do you move on after tragedy, after loss? And that’s what we needed.”

“He was the leader through the phenomenon that the first film became. So, really, it so feels grounded in him and rooted in the power of his spirit, his leadership and generosity,” added co-star Danai Gurira, who plays Okoye.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be released in cinemas on 11 November.