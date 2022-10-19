Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

After multiple production delays on Marvel’s highly anticipated sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the official release date is finally approaching.

Scheduled to be released in cinemas on 11 November, the movie comes four years after the original and will see Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje fighting to protect their nation from opposing world powers after the death of King T’Challa.

T’Challa was played by the late Chadwick Boseman, who died in August 2020 from colon cancer.

Since the film is under the Disney umbrella, it’s been confirmed that, like all other Marvel movies, it will eventually be available to stream on Disney Plus.

However, a streaming premiere date is yet to be announced, so at-home viewers will have to wait.

While filming initially began in January 2020, many obstacles, including the pandemic and Boseman’s tragic death, delayed production.

Despite Boseman’s key role, the crew chose not to recast his titular character, and so the writers reworked the script.

Instead, as Wright said in an earlier interview, the new movie will “honour” Boseman’s legacy and will be “jam-packed with exciting stuff”.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled to be released in cinemas on 11 November.