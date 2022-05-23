Letitia Wright has opened up about how Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will honour Chadwick Boseman’s legacy.

The late actor, who starred as the 2018 film’s superhero lead T’Challa, died in August 2020 from colon cancer.

Despite fans’ original wishes to recast Boseman’s role, Marvel Studios’ president Kevin Feige has confirmed that T’Challa won’t be recast, nor will his character be digitally re-created.

Speaking to Variety, Wright who portrays Shuri, shared how the forthcoming sequel will instead honour Boseman.

“It is an incredible honour for Chadwick Boseman, it’s jam-packed with exciting stuff,” she began.

“We honoured him by committing ourselves to the story that he started, the legacy that he started with this franchise,” Wright continued. “And we just committed every day to working hard, no matter what circumstances we faced.”

She added: “And we faced a lot of circumstances, a lot of difficult situations — but we came together as a team, and we poured everything into this movie, so I’m excited for you to see it.”

(Getty Images for BFI)

The film’s production was shut down for nearly two months after Wright suffered a concussion and a shoulder fracture during filming.

The Hollywood Reporter had previously cited an unnamed source, who claimed Wright “espoused” anti-vax views on the Marvel Cinematic Universe production. However, she denied the claim, labelling the report “about my conduct” on set “completely untrue”.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be released in cinemas on 11 November.