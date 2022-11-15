Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Angela Bassett has revealed she was opposed to a plot twist in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The actor returns in the new sequel, which shows the Marvel characters coming to terms with the death of King T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman).

Bassett takes on lead duties in the Black Panther sequel as Queen Ramonda alongside Letitia Wright, who plays Ramonda’s daughter, Shuri and Tenoch Huerta, who takes on villain duties as underwater king Namor.

*Spoilers follow - you have been warned*

One of the film’s most shocking moments comes midway through when Ramonda is murdered by Namor after he besieges Wakanda.

When Bassett first read the script, she called director Ryan Coogler and “objected” to the twist.

Speaking to IndieWire, she said: “I objected. Yeah, I was like, ‘Ryan, what are you doing? Why? You will rue the day! You will rue the demise of [Ramonda]. People are gonna be so upset.’”

However, Coogler had encouraging words for Bassett. He told her: “Angela, I know, I know, but look, to die is not really to die in this world. It doesn’t really have to mean that.”

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), numerous characters have returned from the dead, either via alternate worlds of dreams.

The film has proved a box office hit, and even broke a November record in the US after mere days of release.

Angela Bassett in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ (Marvel Studios)

Bassett, Wright and Huerta star in Black Panther 2 alongside Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Michaela Coel and Martin Freeman – although, original star Daniel Kaluuya does not appear, with Coogler recently explaining why his character W’Kabi’s is absent.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is in cinemas now.