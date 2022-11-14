Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Black Panther 2 has been released – but it does not feature Daniel Kaluuya.

The Get Out actor appeared in the first film as W’Kabi, a character who embraced his treasonous streak after accepting Erik Kilmonger (Michael B Jordan) as the new ruler of Wakanda.

In Black Panther, which was released in 2018, the last time he is seen is when he is held at spearpoint by his own wife, Okoye (Danai Gurira), who returns in the sequel.

Kaluuya revealed earlier this year that he would not be in the sequel, titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but did not give a specific reason – although, filming is believed to have clashed with his role in Jordan Peele’s Nope.

W’Kabi’s absence is merely hinted at in the film, although director Ryan Coogler has clarified where exactly the character is during the events of Wakanda Forever.

He told CinemaBlend: “He’s basically banished, but still in Wakanda’s borders. Yeah, does that make sense? So, there’s one line that refers to him still being alive.”

Earlier this year, when Kaluuya was asked if he had seen the film’s trailer, he told Variety: “Of course I[ve seen it,” adding: “It’s amazing.”

Speaking about not being in the sequel, he said: “It’s what’s best for the story, what’s best for the film... I’m excited for it. I’m excited to watch it.”

He remained cryptic when asked if he had been approached to star in any other Marvel projects, stating: “You know I can’t tell you.”

Daniel Kaluuya’s W’Kabi won’t be in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ (Marvel Studios)

Black Panther Wakanda Forever is in cinemas now.

Tenoch Huerta plays the villainous Namor in the new film – a character whose arrival was teased in 2019 film Avengers: Endgame.

Find The Independent’s verdict on the film here, and a breakdown of the film’s moving post-credit scene here.