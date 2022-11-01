Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever producer explains why there’s no post-credits scene

Sequel has been described as a ‘powerful’ tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman

Furvah Shah
Tuesday 01 November 2022 04:52
Comments
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever official trailer

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever producers have shared why there is no post-credit scene in the forthcoming film.

Marvel films often feature an additional scene after the main credits to tease new films or characters for fans, but producer Nate Moore said the Black Panther sequel is “different”.

“This didn’t feel like a movie that needed it,” he told Comic Book.

When asked if there were any characters being introduced in a post-credits scene for the film, Moore said: “Not this time.”

He explained: “The way that this movie is a bit different and the tone of this movie is a bit different and it felt especially, once people see the film, we felt the ending was so, kind of, poetic, to then go back and say, ‘Hey, there’s a tag at the end credits’ felt a little disingenuous tonally from what we were doing.”

Recommended

“Much like Endgame didn’t have a tag, this didn’t feel like a movie that needed it.”

The highly-anticipated sequel to 2018’s Black Panther has been described as a “powerful” and “beautiful” tribute to Chadwick Boseman in first reactions.

Boseman, who played leading character T’Challa – AKA Black Panther – in the first film, died in 2020 from colon cancer, aged 43.

On filming without Boseman, his co-star Lupita Nyong’o – who plays Nakia – told ABC7 News: “Our story very much embraces the grief we were feeling, and because T’Challa is gone in this story, the real question at the heart of this story is how do you move on after tragedy, after loss? And that’s what we needed.”

“He was the leader through the phenomenon that the first film became. So, really, it so feels grounded in him and rooted in the power of his spirit, his leadership and generosity,” added co-star Danai Gurira, who plays Okoye.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be released in cinemas on 11 November.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in