Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Tenoch Huerta has denied a sexual assault allegation made against him.

The Mexican actor, 42, played the villainous Namor in Marvel’s 2022 sequel.

On Saturday (10 June), musician and activist María Elena Ríos called Huerta a “sexual predator” on social media and later accused him of sexual assault.

“It’s very difficult to talk about the emotional abuse and the abuse of power of a sexual predator who is loved around the world for playing a character in a movie such as Tenoch Huerta,” she wrote.

In a statement shared on social media on Monday (12 June), Huerta called Ríos’s accusation “false and completely unsubstantiated”.

“About a year ago, I dated Elena for several months,” Huerta wrote. “It was entirely consensual at all times, as countless others can attest. And throughout it was a loving, warm and mutually supportive relationship. After it ended, however, Elena began to misrepresent our interactions both privately and in front of groups of mutual friends.

Huerta’s statement (Tenoch Huerta/Instagram)

“As a result, a few months ago, I engaged a legal team to commence the appropriate actions to protect my reputation and refute these irresponsible and false accusations that can cause great prejudice and damage,” he continued.

“Although I am by no means perfect, I know that these allegations are simply untrue. And while I will always work to improve myself, I need to contest claims that are both false and offensive.”

Huerta added in his statement: “I am deeply grateful to my family and the people who have supported me and greatly appreciate everyone who is willing to look at the facts and reflect before rushing to an untrue and unjust conclusion.”

Tenoch Huerta in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

It has not yet been made clear whether Huerta’s character Namor will recur in any other MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) projects, though, a return was heavily hinted at in Wakanda Forever.

The Independent has reached out to Marvel Studios for comment.

Huerta is also known for playing Rafael Caro Quintero in Netflix’s 2018 Narcos spin-off, Narcos: Mexico. He got his film break in 2009 starring in Cary Joji Fukunaga’s critically acclaimed thriller Sin nombre in the role of Li’l Mago, leader of the Tapachula faction of the notorious Mara Salvatrucha gang.

Rape Crisis offers support for those affected by rape and sexual abuse. You can call them on 0808 802 9999 in England and Wales, 0808 801 0302 in Scotland, and 0800 0246 991 in Northern Ireland, or visit their website at www.rapecrisis.org.uk. If you are in the US, you can call Rainn on 800-656-HOPE (4673)