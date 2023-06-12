Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge are reportedly set to shut down their French venture after being dropped by producers at Channel 4.

The married couple appeared on the programme, which follows their renovation of a 19th-century chateau in Martigné-sur-Mayenne, France, for nine series, beginning in 2016 and ending in December 2022.

However, the show ended after rumours emerged of “a deteriorating relationship between [production company]Two Rivers and Dick and Angel’s Chateau TV for various reasons”.

Deadline first reported that the broadcaster had ended its relationship with the Strawbridges earlier this month. According to the article, an independent HR investigation was ordered by Channel 4 after Two Rivers Media, the company that produces the Escape To The Chateau franchise, raised concerns about the couple.

“Following a review, we have taken the decision not to work with Dick and Angel on any new productions in the future,” a Channel 4 spokeswoman said.

The outlet then obtained a foul-mouthed audio recording, in which Angel can be heard calling a producer a “f***ed up little c***”. Find the full transcript of what she said here.

It has now been reported that the couple have applied to close their castle company Chateau-de-la-Motte Husson Limited.

MailOnline reports that the application to Companies House was signed on 9 May, with the company allegedly set to be dissolved within the next six weeks.

All of the chateau’s events are now marked “unavailable”, with the couple telling fans that they are endeavouring to “catch up” after completing their first international theatre and book-signing tour in Australia and New Zealand.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“We are currently on a two year weddings ‘catch-up’, we will reopen enquiries as soon as we can!” a message under the weddings section of their website states.

Angel and Dick Strawbridge on ‘Lorraine' (ITV)

According to documents at Companies House, the Strawbridges have also handed over “control” of Chateau Television Limited to Da2AD limited, which is run by an accountant.

The Independent has contacted the Strawbridges for comment.

This development follows the Strawbridges’ annoucement of a UK tour on Thursday (8 June).

“It’s been nearly a year in the planning and we simply could not wait to tell you that we are hitting the road for our biggest ever theatre tour!” the couple wrote, while vowing to “set the record straight”.

Escape to the Chateau came to an end in December 2022, with the couple saying they believed the show was going “out on a high”. They said in a statement last month: “It was a Strawbridge Family decision early last year to conclude Escape To The Chateau.”

Dick and Angel Strawbridge vow to ‘set record straight’ on tour (Instagram)

The couple added in a statement via their joint Instagram page: “We know there are lots of stories in the press right now. It’s not worth us even trying to comment or give context, because anything can be made into a good headline. We understand.”

They continued: “There are two sides to every story and from the incredible support we have received, most of you know that. We are proud of who we are, and we feel we must do what we believe to be correct, that is in fact what kept Escape to the Chateau unique, and whilst we have indeed parted ways with Channel 4, we are hugely grateful to them and their teams for their support and creativity over the years.

“The future truly could not look more exciting and we thank you for your continued love and support.”

A Channel 4 spokesperson said: “Channel 4 is taking an active role in challenging unacceptable behaviour in our industry. Following a review of our processes in 2021 we have made it easier to raise complaints both formally and informally.

“We require all our production partners to follow our Supplier Code of Conduct and when concerns are raised with us, they will be taken seriously and action will happen to ensure they are investigated and addressed appropriately. There is always more to do and alongside our suppliers we are committed to building safe, inclusive and professional working environments.”

You can read more about the Strawbridges here.