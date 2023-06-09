What Escape to the Chateau star Angel Strawbridge said in leaked angry tirade

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Escape to the Chateau stars Angel and Dick Strawbridge have found themselves under scrutiny in recent months.

The married couple, who ended the series on their own terms in December 2022, were subject to allegations of “bullying” by producers who worked on the show.

After a “review”, Channel 4 said it had “taken the decision not to work with Dick and Angel on any new productions in the future”.

Following this, leaked audio was circulated in which Angel could be heard berating two producers, one of whom she called a “f***ed up little c**t”.

The full transcript of the audio, which was obtained by Deadline, can be found below.

Angel Strawbridge: It’s not anyone’s fault, but I was up here for 15 minutes waiting and I wanted to know where you both were.

Producer: The thing is, we’re all going to get really stressed, and this next week is not–

Angel Strawbridge: My husband speaks to everyone when he’s grumpy like a piece of s***.

Producer: And I don’t like that either.

Angel Strawbridge No, I know, but when people are stressed, which, let me tell you, shall we start by f***ing that I went onto your Instagram and have had some f***ing... and saw some of the pictures that you’ve put up. Well, let me tell you that there’s some on there that are so f***ing dark that if you can’t see that as a artist...

What about the one with the chef with the big moustache and the big shoulders? Who is that inspired by when you’re f***ing working at the chateau? Just tell me that and then you can f***ing leave! And this is me f***ing angry because I think you’re a f***ed up little c**t, actually.

Now this is me angry! I just wanted to know where you both were, OK? Now, do not work in this chateau and then post dark, weird pictures that I find quite insulting. And do not smirk. You know what? You can just f*** off.

The day the audio leaked (26 May), the couple shared a statement via their joint Instagram page, which read: “We know there are lots of stories in the press right now. It’s not worth us even trying to comment or give context, because anything can be made into a good headline. We understand.”

They continued: “There are two sides to every story and from the incredible support we have received, most of you know that. We are proud of who we are, and we feel we must do what we believe to be correct, that is in fact what kept Escape to the Chateau unique, and whilst we have indeed parted ways with Channel 4, we are hugely grateful to them and their teams for their support and creativity over the years.

“The future truly could not look more exciting and we thank you for your continued love and support.”

Dick and Angel Strawbridge (Channel 4)

A Channel 4 spokesperson said: “Channel 4 is taking an active role in challenging unacceptable behaviour in our industry. Following a review of our processes in 2021 we have made it easier to raise complaints both formally and informally.

“We require all our production partners to follow our Supplier Code of Conduct and when concerns are raised with us, they will be taken seriously and action will happen to ensure they are investigated and addressed appropriately. There is always more to do and alongside our suppliers we are committed to building safe, inclusive and professional working environments.”

On Friday (9 June), it was reported that the Strawbridges were “closing” their chateau business. The couple revealed they would embark on a family tour across the country, during which they vowed to “set record straight” about the recent headlines.

The Independent has contacted the Strawbridges for comment.