Shawn Mendes fans are questioning the singer’s “horrible” choice of artwork for his new single.

On Friday (9 June), the music star released a new song titled “What the Hell Are We Dying for?”

He also revealed the artwork for the track, which is a photo of the World Trade Centre, in New York City, recently consumed by the clouds of smoke that came from the Canadian wildfires.

The image went viral on social media less than two days before.

Now, many of fans of Mendes, who is Canadian, are questioning his decision, with some branding it “ignorant” and “silly”.

“Um why tf would Shawn Mendes make that his cover art?” one fan asked, with another adding: “The vocals are amazing but I think y’all should change the cover please and thank you.”

Someone who has been “a fan since day one” commented: “This is not my favorite cover art for the song.” Another called it “horrible timing”.

“Ain’t no way you used this photo as an album cover,” one critic said, as an additional fan branded it “unnecessary”.

Proceeds for the single are being donated to Canadian Red Cross, which prompted many to suggest Mendes should have used a photo from the wildfires in Canada instead.

In his post announcing the single, however, the singer wote: “Started writing this song yesterday morning with my friends in upstate Newyork & finished it only a few hours ago..felt so important to me to share with you guys in real time.”

Shawn Mendes fans aren’t happy with his new single artwork choice (Twitter)

Others are also expressing the belief that the song is about Camila Cabello, with whom it’s been reported he has split from.

The Independent has contacted Mendes for comment.

People in New York who are vulnerable to poor air quality have been advised to avoid going outdoors and to wear masks to protect themselves from the smoke.

New York City is currently the world’s most polluted major city, surpassing Delhi, Baghdad and Kuwait, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) describing the air pollution level as “hazardous”.