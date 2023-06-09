Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

In many cases, TV shows often take a while to make an impression, leaving viewers wondering if they should bother continuing.

But every now and then, one comes along that has such a striking opening episode (or two) that there is no doubt: you’ll be watching until the grand finale.

One such series is Silo, a science-fiction drama that doubles as an intriguing detective mystery.

The Apple TV+ show, based on the books by Hugh Howey, has an irresistible setting: a subterranean city with 144 floors whose residents unquestioningly lock themselves away from the outside world.

Why? Because they believe they will die within minutes if they leave.

Naturally, some characters believe a conspiracy may be afoot, and secretly attempt to learning the truth behind their existence in the the silo. The first two episodes, focusing on characters played by David Oyelowo, Rashida Jones and Rebecca Ferguson are exciting, thrilling and heart-wrenching.

Other actors in the series include Geraldine James, Tim Robbins, Will Patton and Harriet Walter.

The show runs for 10 episodes, and has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 87 per cent.

It’s a must for sci-fi fans and is yet another strong showing for Apple TV+ after the release of a series branded “Succession for wine drinkers” and Platonic, a new rom-com starring Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne.

Find a full list of the best titles to watch on Apple TV+ here.

