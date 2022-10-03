Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Following the release of Marvel Studios’ new trailer for its highly anticipated sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, fans are convinced Letitia Wright’s Shuri will take over as the Black Panther due to one subtle detail.

The forthcoming movie, scheduled to release in cinemas on 11 November, sees Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje fighting to protect their nation from opposing world powers after the death of King T’Challa (originally portrayed by the late Chadwick Boseman who died in August 2020 from colon cancer).

Towards the end of the trailer shared by Marvel today (3 October), the audience sees the resurrected Black Panther suit being worn by an anonymous being as they descend through an opening above and land on the snowy ground below.

In the comments, many fans have responded with their guesses of who will take over as the new Black Panther, arguing for either T’Challa’s surviving sister Shuri or his former lover Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o).

“Love that we’re seeing more of the new Black Panther in the suit – it def looks like Shuri or Nakia,” one commented.

“I also believe it’s Shuri, but it totally could be Nakia,” a second wrote.

However, one argued: “Y’all really just aren’t paying attention if you think it’s Nakia.

“Even the mask matches Shuri’s past face painting. She is the lead actor, hate her all you want it doesn’t make sense for Black Panther to be Nakia. Plus, all the toys for the movie depict Shuri as the new Black Panther,” they added.

“EXACTLY, and why is the poster like this if it isn’t her?” one agreed.

Another added: “Okay, now I am 100 per cent sure it’s Shuri the Black Panther.”

Black Panther is expected to release in cinemas on 11 November.